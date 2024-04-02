Horizon Community Funds’ ‘Give Where You Live’ awards first quarter grant to the Victorian at Riverside

The Victorian at Riverside was the recipient of Give Where You Live NKY’s first quarter grant. The $5,100 they received to be put towards a new initiative to connect high school students with residents in memory care.

“This initiative by the Victorian at Riverside is a great way to foster connections between Northern Kentucky’s youth with our senior citizens,” said Nancy Grayson, President & CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “As a first-time recipient of a Give Where You Live grant, we are excited for them put these funds to great use.”

The Victorian at Riverside is a non-profit Senior Care Home located in the Historic Licking Riverside District of Covington. With more than 135 consecutive years of service in the community, the Victorian at Riverside offers a fusion of modern amenities and care with a comforting, elegant and “homey” Victorian setting to make them stand apart in the care field. Operating as a non-profit organization throughout their entire history has allowed the senior care home to make quality care their true bottom-line concern. The residence offers long-term memory care, residential assisted living, and short-term respite care.

“We are so proud to be chosen and thank Horizon Community Funds for this opportunity to expand our Opening Minds Through Art program,” stated Carrie VanDerzee, CEO of The Victorian at Riverside. “It sets those suffering from all degrees of memory issues up for success as they work with our Enrichment Coordinator, Stefanie Feltner, who has been trained as an OMA facilitator.”

Give Where You Live NKY is a giving circle offered by Horizon Community Funds in partnership with Mueller Financial, Inc. The membership-based group engages the community with charitable giving through quarterly, one-hour meetings. Participating members nominate a nonprofit of their choice, three of which are randomly selected and briefly discussed by the group. The members then vote on one of the three organizations. Each member donates $100 towards the grant awarded to the winning nonprofit. This format lends itself to busy community members who are looking for an easy way to give back to nonprofits that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

The community can get involved by reaching out to Mary Kate Vanderglas at mvanderglas@horizonfunds.org or 859.292.2849, or by visiting www.nkygives.org.