Join annual celebration of Lineworker Appreciation Day on April 18 at the Purple People Bridge

National Lineworker Appreciation Day Celebration sponsored by Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky will be held on April 18 on the Purple People Bridge.

The annual events pays tribute to the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to ensure our communities are always powered.

It will take place on Thursday 10-11:30 a.m.

Duke Energy lineworkers, who scale great heights and handle live wires, are the heroes who keep the lights on in our homes and businesses, day and night.

Join the event to show appreciation for those who risk their lives to keep our communities energized.

Speakers will include:

• Jenn Loraine – Vice President, Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky

• Chris Lange – Regional SVP of Power Operations, Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky

• Jan-Michele Kearney – Cincinnati Vice Mayor

• Alicia Reece – Hamilton County Commissioner (President)

• David Painter – Clermont County Commissioner (President)

• Kris Knochelmann – Kenton County Judge Executive

• Matthew Webster – Boone County Administrator

Duke Energy