KBE accepting nominations for 2024 Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the 2024 Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education through May 17.

The KBE gives the award each year to a Kentuckian or a Kentucky organization to honor outstanding dedication to improving achievement for students with disabilities.

Criteria for the award include:

• Leadership or implementation of innovative practice in curriculum, instruction or assessment that leads to improved learning, postsecondary or workforce outcomes for students with learning or behavior differences; and • Districts or schools demonstrating significant improvement or sustained excellence in learning or behavior outcomes for students with learning or behavior differences.

The award is named in honor of the late Johnnie Grissom, a longtime Kentucky Department of Education employee who served as associate commissioner for the Office of Special Instructional Services. Grissom provided steadfast commitment, service and leadership, striving to help all students achieve at high levels regardless of their disabilities.

Use the Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education nomination Google form to make a nomination. The KBE will present the award at its August meeting.

Kentucky Department of Education