KCPL Independence branch to host Spring Craft Fair Saturday featuring more than 30 artisans

As the spring season bursts into full bloom, the Independence Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is preparing to showcase some of the areas’ talented crafters.

The library’s Spring Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a performance by the Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers from 11 a.m. to noon. The Spring Craft Fair features over 30 artisans.

“We’re thrilled to host our Spring Craft Fair once again and provide a platform for local artisans to showcase their talent,” said Dagmar Morales, library programmer and craft fair coordinator. “This event not only supports our vibrant creative community but also offers our patrons the opportunity to explore unique, handmade treasures while enjoying a fun-filled day at the library. Additionally, many of the vendors featured at the event learned how to make their items by taking free classes at the library or using one of our many resources available.”

For a full list of vendors and to see other free library programs available, visit the library’s event site at kentonlibrary.org/events. The library is located at 1992 Walton-Nicholson Road in Independence.

Craft Fair Vendors Include:

• RSM Unique Designs

• Stone Canvas

• Art Cards with AJ

• Handmade by Peg

• 2 Chicks That Stitch

• Wasted Charm Crafts

• Stephen Hunt, Crafteur

• Shekay Sweets

• Niche Terrariums

• Fika Co.

• The Clever Fox Boutique

• Angelic Gems Wrapped in Love

• Kathy’s Handcrafted Jewelry

• Bows and Stuff By Powell

• Crafty Kitchen Creation

• Threezilla Crochet

• Candee’s Creations

• Craft Sisters

• Rocky Hounds Crystals & Gems

• Uncommon Scents

• Silhouette Studio

• Hillside Meadows Farm

• Refinedraiment

• Screaming Mole Productions

• Richardson Creativity

• Creaciones Josmy

• John McCoy Art

• Memories Sew Lasting

• Moe Knots

• Free Radical Ranch

