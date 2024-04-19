KCTCS celebrates ‘dual credits’ earned by students, real plus for families; NKY among leaders overall

Staff report

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System continues to celebrate Community College Month by recognizing the 27,454 dual credit students from 354 high schools who enrolled in KCTCS last fall.

Representing 35% of total fall enrollments, these students earned a combined 142,624 credit hours and saved an estimated $13 million in tuition costs. Looking to the future, KCTCS reminds parents and students that enrollment is now open for the fall semester.

Dual credit courses offer students a college-level education while earning both high school and collegiate credits. Students who enroll in dual credit courses can save 50% of tuition costs, and they are more likely to complete a college degree. Those who complete at least four dual credit courses can earn a degree from KCTCS in just three semesters.

“Dual credit courses are a cornerstone of KCTCS. We are empowering high school students to earn their degrees and enter the workforce on the fast track,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “Nearly half of all Kentucky public undergraduate students are enrolled at KCTCS for a reason. We are the most affordable and accessible higher education option in the state, and we want what’s best for Kentucky and its workforce.”

KCTCS dual credit students gain a solid foundation.

Ellen Braden, a Louisville lawyer, started her journey with dual credit courses at Owensboro Community and Technical College. She is now an employment defense attorney at Dinsmore and Shohl LLP, representing businesses in cases of discrimination, hostile work environments and more.

Each year, thousands of students like Braden build their education and skills through dual credit courses at KCTCS.

As Kentucky’s economy continues to grow, KCTCS is a crucial tool in supporting the students and businesses that feed the commonwealth’s growth. Last year, KCTCS partnered with more than 2,600 Kentucky companies to build strong talent pipelines, graduating more than 16,000 students in key sectors, including healthcare, skilled trades, manufacturing, logistics and business services.

Students interested in kick-starting their education can learn more about dual credit courses at https://kctcs.edu/dual-credit/

Good News About Dual Credits

Dual credits — that is, credits toward college-level classes by high school students while they are still in high school — mean that students can save a lot of time and money when they enter college. (Check with your high school to see what’s available). These credits are available not just to KYCTS students but to students entering any Kentucky state university.

This data map, provided by Adam Blevins of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, shows that Northern Kentucky students are taking advantage of dual credit opportunities. With plenty of room to grow.