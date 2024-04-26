Kenton County Public Library offering Candy Land Game tonight; other special events Saturday

Many of us have played the traditional Candy Land game. This classic board game, beloved by generations, invites players to navigate through a vibrant, candy-coated kingdom filled with lollipop woods, peppermint forests, and gumdrop mountains.

The staff at the Independence Branch of the Kenton County Public Library have decided to take this traditional game to a very untraditional level.

Friday evening, April 26 from 6-9 pm, guests are invited to a Candy Land game that takes on a little more “unique” approach.

Visitors will experience a life-sized, interactive version of Candy Land taking place throughout the entire library in which characters come to life.

They will walk through a candy-coated trail and will have to pass challenges like gathering plums for gingerbread plum trees along the way. On their journey participants will be greeted with 12 ft. characters from the game, finally arriving to meet Queen Frostine at the end of the trail.

This interactive event is free for the entire family.

Participants can drop in anytime between 6-8:30 p.m. (the library closes at 9 p.m.) to walk this wacky, wonderful trail of imagination. The Independence Branch is located at 1992 Walton-Nicholson Road, Independence.

Saturday events

Also, this weekend the Erlanger Branch is hosting a concert with the CornMaiz String Band on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m..

The Covington Branch will host artisans selling their wares at the Covington Arts & Craft Show from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To register for the concert or to see what other events are taking place at the library visit kentonlibrary.org/events.