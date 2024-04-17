Kentucky Chamber PAC announces candidate endorsements for May 21 primary election

The Kentucky Chamber Political Action Committee (PAC) has announced endorsements of several legislative candidates involved in the primary elections on Tuesday, May 21.
Candidates selected by the Kentucky Chamber PAC for endorsement have demonstrated their dedication to making Kentucky more competitive, which will lead to job growth, economic development, and a higher quality of life for the citizens of their districts and the Commonwealth.
Endorsements are based on the candidate’s understanding of business issues, past voting records, and answers to the Kentucky Chamber PAC’s 2024 legislative candidate survey.
The following candidates have received the endorsement of the Kentucky Chamber PAC for the 2024 primary election:
• House District 2: Representative Richard Heath
• House District 19: Representative Michael Meredith
• House District 24: Ryan Bivens
• House District 45: Representative Killian Timoney
• House District 47: Mark Gilkison
• House District 49: Representative Thomas Huff
• House District 50: Andy Stone
• House District 55: Representative Kim King
• House District 60: Chris Pavese
• House District 62: Tony Hampton
• House District 64: Representative Kim Moser
• House District 66: Ed Massey
• House District 69: Diane Brown
• House District 91: Darrell Billings
• Senate District 1: Senator Jason Howell
• Senate District 5: Senator Steve Meredith
• Senate District 7: Ed Gallrein
• Senate District 17: Matt Nunn
• Senate District 33: Senator Gerald Neal
Only candidates who submitted answers to the Kentucky Chamber PAC’s legislative candidate survey and are in contested primaries were considered for endorsement. The Kentucky Chamber PAC will consider endorsements for general election races later this year.
The Kentucky Chamber PAC is the independent political arm of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the largest broad-based business organization in Kentucky.
