Kentucky coach Mark Pope adds to staff with hire of former Baylor assistant Alvin Brooks III

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky coach Mark Pope added another member to his coaching staff on Thursday.

Former Baylor assistant coach Alvin Brooks III joined Pope’s staff after an eight-year stint as the top assistant coach at Baylor. He serve as an associate head coach under Pope at Kentucky.

“Alvin Brooks is a national champion coach, three times over,” Pope said. “He is one of the most highly regarded tacticians, recruiters and relationship-builders in all of college basketball. He’s been mentored by some of the great coaches of the game, including Bruce Weber and Scott Drew. He and his wife, Tiffany, and their sons AJ and Austin are going to be a big part of Big Blue Nation and help us bring home No. 9.”

While at Baylor, Brooks was part of Scott Drew’s staff that compiled a 194-72 record in teh past eight seasons, including am NCAA national title in 2021. He began his coaching career at Arkansas-Fort Smith and also coached at Midland before going to Sam Houston State and Kansas State. He began his tenure at Baylor in 2016.

“I am so excited to join Coach Pope and his staff and be a part of the Big Blue Nation,” Brooks said. “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to join a storied program, with such a passionate fan base as we chase banners together. My family and I are grateful to Coach Pope and Mitch Barnhart and I can’t wait to get started.”

Brooks is the son of Lamar coach Alvin Brooks II who was part of Billy Gillispie’s staff at Kentucky from 2007-09.