Kentucky Freshman Justin Edwards takes ‘significant step,’ announces he will declare for NBA Draft

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky freshman Justin Edwards plans to enter the NBA Draft.

Edwards played in 32 of 33 games and started 30, averaging 8.8 points per game. He announced his plans in a social media post on Thursday night and said this season was a dream year.

“I am so grateful to have been a part of the legendary Kentucky program, getting to represent the blue and white with everything I have,” he said. “after careful consideration and with a deep appreciation for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had here in Kentucky, I have decided to take a significant step in my basketball career. With much gratitude, I am excited to announce my decision to declare for the NBA Draft.”

Last week, Adou Thiero announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, but remained open to return for a third season with the Wildcats.

Edwards started the season as the best among a heralded freshmen class of players, once being projected as the No. 1 choice in the NBA Draft. He struggled

Struggling for much of the season, going nine straight games without a double-digit scoring performance from late December through early February. His breakthrough came against Alabama when he scored 28 while hitting all 10 shots from the field in a 117-95 win over Alabama on Feb. 24.

He finished the season by scoring at least 10 points in each of Kentucky’s final three regular-season games.

College players with remaining eligibility who declare for the NBA draft will have until May 29 to make a final decision.