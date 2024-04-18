Kentucky State Police ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event April 19-26 to benefit Special Olympics summer games

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are partnering with Special Olympics Kentucky to ‘Cover the Cruiser’ April 19-26 as Team Kentucky raises funds for the summer games.

Troopers will be joined by athletes of Special Olympics Kentucky at various locations throughout the state. For a minimum donation of one dollar, a custom sticker can be placed on a cruiser, with 100% of the proceeds being donated. To find a location nearest you, visit kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov.

“It’s exciting to see this fundraising event take place for the fifth straight year in support of the Special Olympics Summer Games,” said Gov. Beshear. “The athletes teach us to embrace our differences and recognize the unique talents of every Kentuckian. I wish all of them the best of luck this summer.”

“Cover the Cruiser not only showcases the athletes but also serves as a testament to the character of our troopers and officers,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “I am proud of their dedication to a program that embodies the spirit of determination, sportsmanship and camaraderie.”

Since the inception of Cover the Cruiser in 2020, the event has raised $56,589.64. Last year, KSP raised $8,912.22, with Post 12 Frankfort raising the highest amount at $1,462.90.

“We are excited and honored to be working with the Kentucky State Police again this year for the Cover the Cruiser campaign,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “Through events like Cover the Cruiser, we raise money and awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics. Their support allows us to provide quality sports, health and school programs throughout the state. We are always grateful for the support from KSP!”

The annual summer games will be held at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky. The Cover the Cruiser event is being held before the event’s official start.

For more information about the Cover the Cruiser campaign or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit http://soky.org/coverthecruiser/.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports training program and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization has been serving the needs of our athletes and their families since 1970 and welcomes 11,300 athletes in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police