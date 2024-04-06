Kentucky voter registration continues to surge ahead of May primary, adding more than 8800 in March

The Secretary of State on Friday announced voter registration continues to surge ahead of the May primary, with 8,816 new voters registering in March.

“As we prepare for a potentially high turnout, I’d like to remind Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote in the May presidential primary is April 22,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

In March, 4,839 voters were removed – 3,578 dead voters, 617 felony convicts, 473 voters who moved out of state, 92 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 55 voters adjudged mentally incompetent, and 24 duplicate registrations.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,612,767 voters. Republican registration increased by 2,654 voters, a .16 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 43 percent of the electorate, with 1,511,958 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 794 voters, a .05 percent decrease

There are 362,567 voters registered under other political affiliations, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 2,117 voters, a .60 percent increase.

Kentucky Secretary of State