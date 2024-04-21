Local Scouts collect food items for those in need Saturday during ‘Scouting for Food’ event

More than 2,500 Scouts and Scout Leaders from Dan Beard Council, BSA canvassed hundreds of neighborhoods throughout the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Region Saturday picking up non-perishable food items to donate to the Freestore Foodbank and other local food pantries. The goal of this annual drive is to provide over 50,000 meals in our community.

“Our Scouting for Food program is a core to our Scouting values of community service and leadership,” said Andrew Zahn, Scout Executive and CEO of the Dan Beard Council. “Our Scouts rallying their neighbors to provide food assistance is inspiring, as is the generosity of those who are donating.”

“During this time of unparalleled need in our community, it is wonderful to see new partnerships emerge to join Freestore Foodbank in the fight to create a hunger-free, healthy and thriving community,” said Kurt Reiber, president and CEO of the Freestore Foodbank. “We want to thank the Dan Beard Council of the BSA, the Scouts and their leaders for collaborating with our team on their inaugural Scouting for Food event.”

ESPN Analyst and 700 WLW host, Rocky Boiman serves as the honorary chair for Scouting for Food.

Dan Beard Council, BSA is the area’s largest youth organization serving 12,000 youth and mobilizing over 3,500 volunteers each year in 12 counties serving Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

For more information on Scouting for Food, visit: danbeard.org

Dan Beard Council, BSA