Meet the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky awardees to be honored on May 23

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative announces the 2024 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees, celebrating 40 years of honoring women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.

The awards, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, will be presented at the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming on May 23.

The 2024 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees include:

Outstanding Women of NKY Honorees

• Angie M. Cain, Field Representative for Governor Beshear’s Office for the Department of Local Government

Angie Cain is a Covington native and a field representative for Kentucky’s Department for Local Government, working as a liaison for community leaders and constituents across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. She attends meetings with community leaders and constituents about issues of concern, staffs the Governor and Lieutenant Governor at events and public appearances and helps keep communication open with the state government.

Before this role, Angie worked as a political consultant helping dozens of candidates across the Commonwealth and served as a District Director for Congressman Ken Lucas. She has also been a legislative aide working in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. She’s a Northern Kentucky University alum and received her Bachelor of Arts in English.

Outside of work, Angie is a wife and mom to five children and has always prioritized serving the community as a volunteer and mentor. She has served on the KET Authority Board, was an ambassador to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and is a mentor and speaker for Emerge Kentucky. She was recently named by the Kentucky Gazette as one of the 2023 Notable Women In Kentucky Politics and Government.

“To be recognized this year as a 2024 Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky honoree is truly incredible. Part of what I do is help inspire women through my work in state government, and it’s an honor to be recognized with other women who go out of their way to make a difference in the community,” said Angie. “I want to sincerely thank all those who nominated me, along with my colleagues at the Department for Local Government for supporting me. And the biggest thanks to my husband, Charlie, and our five children, who are my driving force to help make our region a better place.”



• Catrena Bowman, Executive Director at NKY Community Action Commission and Owner of Inspired Fashion Boutique

Catrena Bowman holds a Bachelor of Family Studies and a Master’s in Public Administration with an emphasis in non-profit management. She brings more than 25 years of experience in non-profit leadership to helping individuals and families find a life of self-resilience.

As Executive Director of Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC), she’s passionate about ending the cycle of poverty and injustice, and she has built key relationships with the business community and improved the visibility of the agency throughout the community. Catrena also serves on several boards, including as Chair of the Community Action Kentucky board, Chair for the Southeastern Association of Community Action Agencies, the NKY Chamber of Commerce, and more. She has also been named a NKyTribune NewsMaker.

Outside of her non-profit work, Catrena owns a women’s clothing boutique in Covington, Inspired Fashion. She uplifts and empowers women through her shop and also as an experienced speaker who brings her dynamic energy as an emcee to events throughout the region.

“I’m honored to be among one of the many who’ve received this recognition,” Catrena said. “I’m lucky to know so many outstanding women through the work I do daily through non-profit work and who I’ve met through Inspired Fashion. I want to thank my family for always encouraging me to achieve more. I also want to thank everyone who’s spent time writing up nominations and believing in me over the years. There’s always more work to be done, and I’m lucky to have a great support group behind me as I go out and help play a role in bettering the community.”



• Shannon Starkey-Taylor, CEO at Learning Grove

Shannon Starkey-Taylor is passionate about making a difference in the lives of children, youth, and families. With more than 30 years of non-profit experience, she has worked with many organizations including rettsyndrome.org, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati (now Best Point) and now, Learning Grove.

As Chief Executive Officer at Learning Grove, the driving passion is to provide the best child care and education for children. Daily, she’s inspired by the impact her colleagues have on the children and families they help serve each year.

Her devotion to working in the non-profit realm and working with so many kids and families has led to her being named a Northern Kentucky Tribune Newsmaker and one of the honorees on Cincinnati Business Courier’s 40 under 40 list.

Outside of work, Shannon serves on numerous boards, which include the Northern Kentucky Education Council, the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board, and Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions. She’s a wife and mother to five children as well as the founder and past president of the Consortium for Resilient Young Children.

“It is an incredible honor to have been selected for this award. I am humbled to be one of the amazing Outstanding Women who is receiving this honor this year and proud to join the ranks of the many inspiring women leaders who came before us. To the wonderful board and staff at Learning Grove: Thank you for allowing me to live my dream every day.”

• Tara Johnson-Noem, Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District

Tara Johnson-Noem leads a team of 80 and a board of 39 as the Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD). Her work includes addressing aging and disability services, community development, public administration, and workforce development strategy and funding across an eight-county region.

With a master’s in community planning and a bachelor’s in international relations and Spanish, Tara has also had roles with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, the Catalytic Fund, Vision 2015, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED (now BE-NKY), and the NKADD’s public administration division. Prior to becoming NKADD’s executive director, Tara served as associate director for workforce development and director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board.

Tara resides in Fort Mitchell and enjoys spending time with her husband, Shane, and three children. She remains active in her community and enjoys devoting time to organizations she loves. Tara is a board member for Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts of America and received the scouting’s Trailblazer District Award of Merit in 2022. She was also recognized on the Cincinnati Business Courier’s 40 under 40 list in 2018.

“I am so honored to be recognized as one of the 2024 Outstanding Women. Thank you to my husband, Shane, for being a constant collaborator and partner, my parents, and to Elijah, Nolan, and Cora. All this work is for you,” said Tara. “I want to thank my wonderful team at NKADD who display a deep and generous spirit caring for the community we all serve. This nomination is an honor, and I thank everyone for the nomination—which includes all the colleagues who wrote letters of recommendation. Thank you to the NKADD board for trusting me to serve the region.”





Helen Carroll Champion of Education Honoree

• Julia Pile, President at ParentCamp and Stinger Media

Julia Pile is passionate about education advocacy and her career reflects her dreams of helping kids grow and succeed. Julia is a co-founder of ParentCamp, which came to life in 2016 to help create an environment where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued and serves as a transformational model for family-school-community engagement.

Julia was appointed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in May 2023 to the Kentucky State Board of Education. Prior to that, she was on the Boone County School Board starting in 2018 and served as chair in 2022. She also served as the first Parent Ambassador in the Boone County School System. Her dedication to education has led to recognition such as the inaugural recipient of the Beverly Nickels Raimondo Kentucky Parent Leadership Award in 2017, the Bammy Award People’s Choice Parent Leadership recipient in 2015, and more.

Julia has been able to combine her drive for education advocacy with community involvement and has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Florence for a decade, currently serving as the club’s president.

“I would like to thank all of the people who have encouraged me and said ‘yes’ to the goal of building welcoming school ecosystems – from the engaged parents to the teachers, administrators and superintendents,” Julia said. “Thank you to my husband, John, and my children, Sophia and Joseph, who are the reason behind my passion. I would especially like to thank all who continually work to build villages not only for our own kids but for all kids so they can grow, be happy and thrive.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Honoree

• Marsha Croxton, retired, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Board Member



Marsha Croxton spent more than three decades with U.S. Bank, retiring in 2010. She loved U.S. Bank’s support for volunteerism and has taken that with her into retirement.

Over the years, she’s become active with organizations and activities focused on food insecurity solutions, violence prevention, mentoring, and community health. This includes the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative where she mentored and served on the agency’s Board of Directors. She joined the Freestore Foodbank Board of Trustees, serving as Board Chair for two years, and continues to be an active participant in the organization’s mission through fundraising activities.

One of her ventures after retiring led her to the Women’s Crisis Center (now The Ion Center for Violence Prevention) with which St. Elizabeth Healthcare has become a huge partner in helping provide the best care and services to victims of rape and domestic violence. There she took on the role of Executive Director. During her seven-year tenure, she was active in fundraising, grant writing, and raising community awareness. Marsha served as the Board Chair for the state coalition (KCADV) that focused on state-wide standards for agencies providing domestic violence shelters and support services. Her participation and roles allowed her to work alongside state and local government officials to strengthen protective rights for intimate partner violence (IPV) victims.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with inspiring and talented women who have shared their wisdom with grace and kindness helping me in my journey,” Marsha said. “I am surrounded by family, friends, and community partners who epitomize servant leadership and continually work to make NKY a better, safer, and healthier place for everyone. I’d like to think I have played a small role in the achievements that have been realized. I am humbled and honored to be recognized as the 2024 St. Elizabeth Healthcare Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women recipient.”

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Honoree

• Michelle Snodgrass, Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney 17th Judicial Circuit at Commonwealth of Kentucky



Michelle Snodgrass is the Commonwealth Attorney for the 17th Judicial Circuit in Campbell County. Breaking the glass ceiling, she’s the first female to hold this office in Campbell County and it’s a role she’s held for 15 years.

Michelle’s career and background originally weren’t in law. She first got a degree from Western Kentucky University in Broadcast Journalism. Her professional career began with the role of a news reporter where she discovered she had a passion for stories that took place in the courtroom and wanted to pursue a career outside of journalism. She earned her law degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law and became an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in Campbell County beginning in January of 2001.

She moved up to become the Chief Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in 2005 before being appointed as the Commonwealth Attorney. Michelle has prosecuted thousands of felony cases over the years including murders, kidnappings, assaults, drug crimes, and more. She’s even appeared on numerous national television shows as a result of some of the cases she’s prosecuted, which include 20/20, 48 Hours, Dateline, Primetime, Forensic Files, and Snapped.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the work I do as the Commonwealth Attorney. For over two decades I have fought to make our community safer. When I step into the courtroom, I am reminded about the importance of the work I do, the importance seeking justice,” Michelle said. “It is a privilege to be the voice of crime victims and their families, to speak for those who have been silenced, and tell their story. I’m truly humbled to receive the Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Award. I recognize that this award is a recognition of the hard work of everyone who has supported me over the years, law enforcement, my co-workers and most importantly my family. As my career as a prosecutor comes to an end this year, I hope I have made a difference, that the work I have done matters, and that I helped make our community a better place.”

Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients

• LeaAnn King, Northern Kentucky University, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Cellular, Molecular, and Genetic Biology

LeaAnn King is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Minor in Neuroscience at Northern Kentucky University, and she is more than just a student. She’s a daughter, a partner, an employee, and a mother. After putting higher education on hold to take on the role of mom, she is now focused on setting an example for her children and encouraging the mentality that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.



“I am honored to be one of the many who’ve received this scholarship. It’s amazing to be in this position to chase after my dreams,” LeaAnn said. “I hope to be a good influence on my three kids and show them that with hard work and determination, you can do anything. I want to thank my family and my boyfriend, Cas, for being my support system through everything. I also want to thank my research mentor and professor Dr. Christine Curran, who has been at the heart of my journey. It takes a village, and I’m grateful to have so many wonderful people behind me.”

• Kelsey Browning, Gateway Community & Technical College, pursuing an Associate Degree in Business Administration and Management

Kelsey Browning is a Gateway Community and Technical College student pursuing an associate degree in business administration and management. She is set to graduate in the Spring of 2025.

On top of her academic pursuits, Kelsey is also a teller and customer service representative at First National Bank of Kentucky. The role has allowed her to learn first-hand what that industry is like while in school. She’s equipped with knowledge and a skillset that will allow her to better serve customers and contribute to the community upon graduation.

“I am grateful for the unwavering love and support extended to me by my friends, family, and colleagues throughout my educational and professional journey. I would like to thank my former manager and cherished friend, Cody Noell, for encouraging me to dream big and make them a reality one day at a time. He has shown me the significance of creating lasting connections within our community and always taking the opportunity to learn and grow both in a career and personal sense,” said Kelsey.

“I also would like to thank my parents, Daniel and Teresa, for their unconditional love and support. I wouldn’t be the person that I am today without them and can never thank them enough for believing in me and believing that I could achieve anything that I set my mind to. I also would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to my partner, Matthew, for being the soundboard for all of my schemes and my biggest supporter through it all. Lastly, I want to thank God for this opportunity and am humbled by the chance to make a positive impact in the lives of others while being committed to utilizing my skills and resources for the betterment of my community.”

• Jazmine Saunders, Thomas More University, pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Law

Jazmine Saunders aspires to change injustices and inequalities in her community. She’s a student at Thomas More University and is the current President for the Black Student Union. An active member of the Student Government Association Campus and Student Development Committee, her dedication to education has been recognized as a part of Thomas More University’s Dean’s List in the spring of 2022 and fall of 2023.

She plans to graduate in 2026 with two bachelor’s degrees – one in criminal justice and another in sociology. After graduation, she aims to further her goal of becoming a civil rights lawyer by pursuing a Juris Doctor degree.

This Kentuckian resides in Flemingsburg and lives with her mom, dad, and younger brother.

“I would like to give a shoutout to my family and professors for the ongoing support they shower me with. To my parents, thank you for never allowing me to quit on myself and sticking beside me through everything. To my professors, thank you for continuing to push me to be the best version of myself and the constant reminders that I can do this,” said Jazmine. “But most importantly, I’d like to thank God for providing me with these opportunities and continuing to guide me through my life. I am honored to be recognized here, among so many other talented, smart, and courageous women.”



