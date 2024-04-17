Mike Tussey: Paul Revere — remember him? He rode into history 249 years ago while spreading the alarm

The legendary ride of Paul Revere took place on April 18, 1775 through the Massachusetts country side from Boston to Lexington with the warning that British troops were marching and getting very close.

The first engagement of the American Revolutionary War was just hours away.

Who was this man that would make such a historic ride in 1775?

Paul Revere was an employee of the Boston Committee of Correspondence and served as an express rider carrying the news as far away as New York and Pennsylvania.

Revere’s ride was sanctioned by Joseph Warren who directed him to warn the Massachusetts Provincial Congress in Concord.

Before leaving on this journey he and his horse – “Brown Beauty” — began their journey at around 11 p.m. He arrived in Lexington at midnight.

Revere’s purpose was also to alert the American Colonial Militia so as they could prepare for the imminent invasion.

Already arrested Patriot leaders Samuel Adams and John Hancock were known as “Sons of Liberty” throughout the area.

During the night Revere rode hard with a cry of defiance without fear. He became a voice in the darkness and his words would echo forever.

Lost in history was the fact Revere had 3 partners to assist in the news that the British were coming. They were William Daniels, Sam Prescott and Israel Bissell. However, history shines the spotlight on only Paul Revere.

Through the centuries, many skeptics bellowed out loudly that they doubted Revere’s April 18th ride ever happened, but it did indeed. In fact, the ride occurred just before the Battle of Lexington and Concord. The rest is American History as we know it today.

86 years later in 1861, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned the popular version of “Paul Revere’s Ride” 40 years after Revere’s death. The poem itself is very lengthy, but the first verse is the one that has received the major share of popularity through the centuries. I remember while in the 8th grade my class was studying about Paul Revere and his famous ride and were even told to memorize the first verse of Wadsworth poem. As luck would have it, I was called on to stand and face the class and recite the first verse of Revere’s ride.

It’s crazy, even today it’s still strong in my memory. Here it is:

Listen, my children and you shall hear of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,

On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy Five; Hardly a man is now alive who remembers that

famous day and year. He said to his friend, “If the British march, hang a lantern in the belfry arch, one if by land, two if by sea, I on the opposite shore will be ready to ride and spread the alarm through every Middlesex county village and farm.

In 1775, if you wanted to send a message you found a messenger and he best knew the lay of the land. Here in 2024 if we wish to send a message we can send a text, an email or even use what we now know as “snail mail.”

Revere warned patriots along his route, many of which set out on horseback, to deliver warnings of their own. By the end of the night, there were probably as many as 40 riders throughout Middlesex county loudly spreading the news of the British army’s advance.

Today, parts of the famous ride in Massachusetts are posted marked signs – “Revere’s Ride”.

Tomorrow, as it has been for years, Revere’s Ride is reenacted annually throughout the region.

In 1914, a short silent film –“The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” was released. Fast forward 51 years to 1965 when singer Bob Dylan referenced and even sang about Paul Revere’s horse named “Brown Beauty”.

In reality, throughout history there have been two famous men with the name of Paul Revere that have achieved fame and notoriety. Of course, there is the aforementioned Paul Revere #1 of the 18th century Revolutionary war, then there is #2 – Paul Revere of the 20th Century – a musician.

Paul Revere and the Raiders were formed in 1958 in Boise, Idaho by organist Paul Revere and vocalist Mark Lindsay. Their “eye catcher” was the Revolutionary war costumes they wore and the audiences loved it.

The Raiders had several hits in the 60’s as they eventually signed with Columbia records. 1966 brought a huge smash hit – “Just Like Me” that soared to #11. This success brought about Paul Revere and the Raiders being invited to perform on Dick Clark’s very popular TV show – “Where the Action Is”. Subsequently there were more hits such as, “Kicks” and “Hungry” and just like that, Paul Revere and the Raiders soared to national prominence.

In fact, between 1966-1969, the Raiders knocked out 12 hits all that made the Top 30 nationwide.

However, 1966 brought about a monster hit that both the Kingsmen and the Raiders recorded – “Louie Louie.”

To this day, it still isn’t certain which group recorded it first, but over the years The Kingsmen received most of the popularity.

History reflects that the Raiders were very active from 1958-1976 and then again from 1978 through 2014. The legacy of the group remained intact despite the turnover of talent over the years due to various reasons All in all, 38 different musicians donned those electric costumes and always hit the stage to rousing applause.

Time took its toll over the years with Paul Revere passing in 2014 at the age of 76, and Mike Smith, Drake Levin, Keith Allison and Carlo Driggs, all passing during 2001-2017. October 13, 2007 Paul Revere and the Raiders were inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and in 2010, they were inducted into the Hit Parade Hall of Fame.

And, so it goes.

Two National Icons both with the name of Paul Revere made their indelible marks within the annals of history – two centuries apart.

Today, we pause just for a moment and fondly remember them both as their legacy lives on through the years.

