NKU Haile College of Business Beta Gamma Sigma chapter earns 2024 Best Practice recognition

Northern Kentucky University’s Haile College of Business (HCOB) is celebrating a significant achievement as its Beta Gamma Sigma chapter is named the 2024 Best Practice Chapter out of 630 global chapters.

The recognition highlights the chapter’s dedication to fostering academic excellence, leadership development, and community engagement among business students.

Established in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is the international honor society that recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of students enrolled in business and management programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

The Best Practice Chapter Award is presented annually to chapters that demonstrate exemplary performance in advancing the mission and values of Beta Gamma Sigma.

“This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication and leadership of our students and faculty advisors who have consistently upheld the values of Beta Gamma Sigma and contributed to the success of our business community”, says Hassan HassabElnaby, dean of the Haile College of Business. “This recognition is a testament to the exceptional caliber of students within Haile and their commitment to academic excellence and ethical leadership.”

The Haile College of Business Beta Gamma Sigma chapter excelled in various criteria including academic excellence, chapter operations, leadership development and service initiatives.

“We are proud of all that our members have accomplished and are thankful for their contributions to the success of the chapter,” said Jonah Krebs, a senior double majoring in Accounting and Economics and president of the NKU chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma. “This award serves as a testament to the support we receive as students from our professors and administrators. We are excited to build on this momentum as our chapter grows.”

Amal Said, faculty advisor of Beta Gamma Sigma shares that this award speaks directly to the hard work and collaborative spirit of the chapter officers, alumni, members and leadership at Haile College of Business.

“Student officers have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment not only this year but also over the past few years,”mshe said. “Their tireless efforts have been instrumental in establishing and maintaining our chapter’s presence, fostering academic excellence, leadership, and professional development within our community.”

Said also attributes the success of the chapter to the unwavering support of Dean HassabElnaby and HCOB’s leadership team, faculty, and alumni.

“Their commitment, engagement, and dedication to the ideals of Beta Gamma Sigma have played a pivotal role in our success, providing invaluable resources and guidance to help the chapter achieve its goals and uphold the highest standards of academic excellence, leadership, and professional development,” he said.

Northern Kentucky University