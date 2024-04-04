NKU School of the Arts to present ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ April 11-23 at The Carnegie Theatre

Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts (SOTA) will continue its on-tour theatre season with the Olivier Award-winning comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, at The Carnegie Theatre in Covington April 11–23.

The side-splitting comedy was written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.

From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes a farce about the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. The show has everything you never wanted to see, including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything — including their lines.

Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

The cast includes Elliet Malatesta, Bodie Moore, Jathan Briscoe, Hailey Watson, Luc Vandenbroek, Max Mason, Reagan Wildoner, and Phoenix Bills. The production team features Marcia Fortner as Stage Manager, Daryl Harris as Costume Designer, Jo Sanburg as Lighting Designer, Eric Barker as Scenic Designer, Michael Hatton as Special Effects Designer, and Kevin Havlin as Sound Designer. The show is directed by Ken Jones.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this hilarious production. Tickets are available for purchase at: https://thecarnegie.com/whats-on/nku-the-play-that-goes-wrong/

NKU School of the Arts