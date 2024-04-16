NKY Chamber to host Legislative Recap Breakfast May 15 at Boone County Enrichment Center

On Wednesday, May 15, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its annual Legislative Recap Breakfast at the Boone County Enrichment Center located at 1824 Patrick Dr. in Burlington from 7:30-9 a.m.

The event will include members of the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus, including State Senator Chris McDaniel (Ryland Heights), State Representative Kimberly Moser (Taylor Mill), State Representative Stephanie Dietz (Edgewood) and State Representative Mike Clines (Alexandria), who will review the legislative successes and opportunities of the 2024 Kentucky General Assembly based on the NKY Chamber’s legislative agenda.

“This annual breakfast provides attendees an opportunity to hear first-hand from several of our Northern Kentucky Caucus members about the 2024 legislative session and the roughly 1,200 bills up for consideration this year,” said Tami Wilson, NKY Chamber vice president of public affairs. “It’s one of the best chances for local business leaders to hear more about legislation important to our region’s economic health and growth.”

The 2024 Kentucky General Assembly continues to work on several issues that align with the NKY Chamber’s policy positions, including proposed measures surrounding workforce development; talent attraction and retention; infrastructure, childcare, healthcare; and revenue and tax changes. The Kentucky General Assembly must adjourn “Sine Die” by 11:59 p.m., April 15.

Tickets to the NKY Chamber Legislative Recap Breakfast are $50 for NKY Chamber members, $60 for future NKY Chamber members, and the NKYP rate is $40. Tickets are available at www.nkychamber.com/recap. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce