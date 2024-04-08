Notre Dame to hold its first Craig Milburn (softball) Showcase benefitting Multiple Myeloma research

Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills is holding its first Craig Milburn Showcase benefiting the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation on Saturday, April 13.

The softball showcase will feature five teams from the NKY/Cincinnati area and start at noon. All proceeds from the event will go towards finding a cure for Multiple Myeloma.

If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to support this cause, you can still donate by https://give.themmrf.org/fundraiser/5287466″>clicking here.

Three years ago, I was diagnosed with a rare blood disease, Multiple Myeloma.

Craig Milburn learned, after months of radiation and chemotherapy, that his cancer went into remission and he qualified me to receive a Stem Cell Transplant (SCT). Although Multiple Myeloma is incurable, with the help of a SCT, he is now better able to live a normal life and have a longer life expectancy. Milburn had celebrated his 50th year of coaching but because of his disease was unable to continue. Today, he is back coaching at Notre Dame Academy doing what I love – helping young people become better athletes and adults.



For 25 years, the MMRF has been the leading cancer research organization focused on multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer. He has been a strong advocate of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and has raised money to help accelerate the development of new therapies, drive optimal and more personalized treatment approaches, and empower each and every patient. His efforts — and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation’s have helped:

• Collect thousands of samples and tissues.

• Open nearly 100 trials

• Bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market

• Build CoMMpass, one of the largest genomic datasets for any cancer. Today, the MMRF is building on its legacy in genomics and is expanding into immunotherapy, as the combination of these two fields will be critical to making personalized medicine possible for all patients.

• Raise over $500 million and direct nearly 90% of the total funds to research and related programs.

The Notre Dame Academy’s first Craig Milburn softball showcase is committed to helping too. Join in supporting the softball team members who are supporting this cause.Craig