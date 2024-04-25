Opinion — Barry Dunn and Shannon Moody: A focus on prevention in the mission to end child abuse

Child abuse cases grab headlines and our hearts. We are often left asking: “how could this happen?” and “who would hurt an innocent child?”

Substantiated cases of child abuse lead to intervention measures, which are necessary when a child can no longer safely be with their parents due to abuse or neglect. Intervention can include removing the child from the home and criminal charges for the offending adult. But intervention occurs after the fact. By that point, the child has experienced trauma and instability that often takes years to heal from, if ever.

That is why the Kosair for Kids Face It Movement focuses so heavily on prevention. Child abuse prevention is necessary if our families are to thrive in a way that allows every child to grow up safe, healthy, and joyful.

While less headline-grabbing, prevention can tug at our heartstrings too. Prevention includes supporting a parent in a time of need, well before they reach a breaking point. We must let parents know they are not alone in their parenting; that they have a shoulder to cry on during challenging times or someone cheering on their parenting wins. We must connect a family with community services or programs that set them up for success, whether that’s stable housing, safe childcare, or parenting classes that offer insight into the challenges of child development.

Preventing child abuse is a collective effort, and it requires a paradigm shift in thinking. We can and should be outraged when we see those horrific headlines detailing cases of child abuse. But in addition to asking how this could happen, what if we also ask: “how could this have been prevented?”; “what were the signs leading up to the incident of abuse?”; and “what are ways I or someone else could have stepped up to support a family who is struggling?”

While both intervention and prevention are critical in the mission to end child abuse, going upstream with a focus on strengthening our families will be the true testament of achieving that goal.

For over a decade, the Kosair for Kids Face It Movement and its over 160 community partners across Kentucky have been committed to addressing child maltreatment across the continuum – from prevention to recognition and from intervention to healing.

We believe that one case of child maltreatment is one too many. The good news is that Kentucky saw a 48% reduction in child victims of maltreatment from 2018 to 2022. The bad news, according to the latest federal Child Maltreatment Report, is that Kentucky still ranks high – at 14th in the nation – in child victims of maltreatment and is around 60% higher than the national rate of child maltreatment.

There is so much more work to do – and that’s where caring adults like you can play a role.

Face It continues to deepen our community partnerships, galvanize unexpected allies, activate around the latest data and research, and bolster strong family and community connections – all with a goal to reduce child maltreatment and increase parental strengths.

5 ways you can act right now:

1. Reach out to parents or caregivers in your life to offer a helping hand or words of support and encourage them to sign up for regular supportive text messages by texting “FaceIt” to 833-FaceIt1.

2. Volunteer at our partner organizations to support their efforts to prevent and end child abuse in your community. When you attend Face It and partner events, you will connect with others driven to make a difference and learn keys to having the biggest impact.



3. Check out Face It resources and place an order to distribute them at your local library, businesses, school, and child care centers.

4. Learn the warning signs and risk factors that can lead to abuse and neglect. Remember, every Kentucky adult is a mandated reporter of child abuse.

5. Donate to the Kosair Kids Child Abuse Prevention Fund to support these efforts.

During Child Abuse Prevention Month, and especially beyond the month of April, we encourage all caring community members to learn more and identify tangible ways you can make a difference in the lives of children.

So now we ask: what is your commitment to preventing child abuse?

If you suspect abuse, call the Child Protection Hotline at 1-877-KYSAFE1. Learn more about the Kosair for Kids Face It Movement at faceitabuse.org.

Barry Dunn is president and CEO of Kosair for Kids, the founder and funder of the Face It Movement. Shannon Moody, PhD, MSSW, CSW, is the lead of the Face It Movement at Kentucky Youth Advocates, the backbone organization of the initiative.