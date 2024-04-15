Opinion – Christopher Parr: Is Donald Trump the best spokesman for new Bible?

Former President Donald Trump and country singer Lee Greenwood have released the God Bless the USA Bible. With a price tag of $59.99, the volume includes the King James Bible along with the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, and a facsimile of Greenwood’s handwritten chorus to “God Bless the USA.”

In a video advertisement, Trump extolled Scripture and its place in American life saying, “Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from our country, and I truly believe that we have to bring them back.” Many Christians favor greater biblical influence in our nation. And conservatives applaud educating the citizenry about both our nation’s founding documents and the ways in which Christianity influenced them. But according to critics, Trump is a poor spokesperson for the Bible since he does not live according to its teachings.

While conservatives believe that his policies are good for the nation, most agree that his character is inconsistent with what the Bible teaches. Viciously attacking and slandering opponents isn’t a fruit of the Spirit that tempers believers. Many people cannot see past his questionable character. It’s difficult to reconcile Jesus’ command to “love your enemies” with one who on a regular basis besmirches his opponents. Most recently, he was found liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Consider these words from the book of Proverbs: “There is one whose rash words are like sword thrusts, but the tongue of the wise brings healing” (12:18). “Whoever guards his mouth preserves his life; he who opens wide his lips comes to ruin” (13:3). “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (15:1). Hardly a description of Donald Trump.

Another problem with the God Bless the USA Bible is the addition of our nation’s founding documents. There’s nothing wrong with additional information in an edition of the Bible per se, insofar as it helps us understand the text. Study Bibles give us biblical and theological context. Some editions include creeds and confessions, historic statements of faith that help us understand what Christians believe. Other special Bibles include helpful notes on a particular topic like the storyline of Scripture, anthropology, geography, or the archaeological evidence for Biblical stories. Additions become problematic when they are extraneous to God’s Word. Political documents like the Declaration, Constitution, and Bill of Rights are derived from biblical principles, but they don’t help us to better understand the Bible itself.

To imply that political documents are on par with God’s Word is dangerous since some readers might be tempted to equate them. The Bible applies to people in all nations, different political systems, and philosophies. But this Bible and its advertisements link Scripture with one nation, America, and one person, Donald Trump. The God Bless the USA Bible appears more partisan or personal than theological and revelational. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16). This isn’t true of the writings which formed our nation.

Another serious concern is that there are signs that Donald Trump — and potentially his legal defense efforts — are financially benefitting from this Bible. What is the motivation behind it? Is this a fundraising tool or partisan political maneuver to aid Trump’s reelection? If any of these are true, they are grave wrongs. The Bible should not be a prop or means for financial gain or political success.

Christians believe that Scripture is the inspired, inerrant, and sufficient Word of God. In this respect, it stands alone. Hebrews 4:12 says, “For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword.” Our nation’s founding documents are wonderful blessings, but they do not carry the weight of biblical authority. They were informed by Scripture and are documents of political wisdom, not doctrinal proclamation. Christians should be in the forefront to protect the integrity of the Bible, and, at the moment, this means guarding against the co-opting of Scripture for personal or political gain.

Christopher Parr is a research assistant at the Commonwealth Policy Center.