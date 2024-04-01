Point/Arc’s new hour-long call-in show, ‘What’s The Point’, to premier Saturday on WDJO Radio

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

What’s The Point, an hour-long radio call-in show will premier Saturday, April 6, 8-9 a.m. on WDJO Radio, it was announced jointly by The Point/Arc and WDJO Radio.

“We are certainly more than pleased to spread the word of The Point/Arc and our mission across the Tri-state and on the radio,” said Judi Gerding, founder and president of the non-profit organization celebrating 52 years of service.

“And our message wouldn’t be made possible if not for our wonderful sponsors, who believe in what we do every day,” she said.

A&B Heating and Air Conditioning of Burlington, Kentucky, River Metals Recycling of Newport and Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Financial Group are the major sponsors of the live broadcast.

In 1972, three parent groups united to form an advocacy group to assist their loved ones diagnosed with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD). Today, that group has evolved into a holistic agency with a wide range of around-the-clock programs.

In 1982, The Point/Arc opened its first social enterprise, The Point Restaurant, to provide vocational training to individuals with I/DD. In 1985, The Point Commercial Cleaning Company and Employment Program was added to provide job training, placement and lifelong follow-up.



The Point Commercial Laundry was established in 1996. In 2012, The Point/Arc opened the doors to The Point Apparel (formerly, The Point Logo and Design Company).

The Point Perk coffee shop opened in 2015 as a way for the community to come in for a “feel good” cup of coffee and see the mission in action.

The Point/Arc established its first group home in 1995. The Point currently owns and operates 16 well-maintained homes in beautiful neighborhoods that house nearly 60 residents. The group homes are in Campbell, Kenton and Boone Counties.

In 1999, to fill a social void in the lives of those The Point/Arc serves, The Point Activities Program was established. The Point/Arc hosts weekly social events, seasonal sports monthly dances and vacation trips. In 2004, to provide community awareness and education for individuals with I/DD, The Point Outreach and Educational programs were established.

Today, The Point/Arc has educational programs which include social communication, transition programs and career development. In 2013, The Point/Arc added case management to assist individuals and families with finding resources and services through person centered planning that will support them in achieving their dreams and aspirations.

The Point/Arc now serves more than 1,400 people annually through its programs and services. The Point/Arc is always looking for new ways to fill in the service gaps and to integrate individuals with I/DD in the community to reach their fullest potential.

“We hope through our weekly radio show we can not only tell our story, but have individuals as well as parents tell their personal success stories that they experienced through association with The Point/Arc,” Gerding said.

WDJO Radio airs an oldies format. The station is the Cincinnati affiliate for The Ohio State Sports Network. WDJO broadcasts on 99.5, 107.9 FM and 1480 AM.



The Point/Arc

