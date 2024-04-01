Republic Bank named among best-performing large community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence

Republic Bank on Wednesday announced it has been named a top-50 best-performing bank in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Top 50 Community Banks with assets of $3 -10 billion, with the highest ranking of any bank headquartered in Kentucky.

The rankings assess the performance of banking institutions based on returns, growth and funding, while placing a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

“This notable designation is a testament to the strength and stability we’ve built over more than 40 years, which fosters peace of mind and confidence among our clients, associates and all those we serve,” said Republic Bank Executive Chair Steve Trager.

To compile this ranking, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated scores based on seven metrics: pretax return on average assets; year-over-year change in operating revenue; adjusted tangible common equity to tangible assets; cost of funds; net charge-offs to average loans and leases ratio; nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets and gross loans and leases plus held-to-maturity securities to total deposits.

“We’re honored to be named a Top-50 community bank and to be ranked highest in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Logan Pichel, president and chief executive officer of Republic Bank. “Combining this recognition of our safety and security with recent recognition for our customer service – and a Net Promoter Score nearly 2-1/2 times* the industry average – shows our efforts to meet clients’ needs are working.”

“As banks and credit unions weather a higher for longer interest rate environment, we are delighted to see them continue serving their local markets,” said Nathan Stovall, director of financial institutions research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Republic Bank