Southbank Partners announces major investment to begin on Riverfront Commons in summer 2024

Southbank Partners has announced an investment of $2.7 million dollars across 2.5 miles of projects for the regional Riverfront Commons project set to start in Summer 2024.

These five projects are key pieces to completing Riverfront Commons, a 20-mile multi-use path along the riverfront, which will connect the river cities from Devou Park in the west to Pendery Park in the east. It has been Southbank Partners’ signature project since the early 2000s.

“These exciting projects represent a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to develop the Northern Kentucky riverfront into a vibrant, accessible, and sustainable destination for all,” said Will Weber, President and CEO of Southbank Partners.

These projects would not be possible without the generous support of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, RC Durr Foundation, meetNKY, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Vital funding was also provided through the efforts of Kentucky State Senator Chris McDaniel, a Kenton County Republican who secured $2.5 million for Southbank in the state’s 2022 budget.

“I’m proud of the work that Southbank has continued to do to make our riverfront cities vibrant,” said Sen. McDaniel, chairman of the Senate Appropriations & Revenue Committee. “I’m honored to have been able to secure the funding to ensure that this momentum continues for years to come.”

The current round of funding for Riverfront Commons follows the award of a $4.7 million RAISE grant project that funds the planning, design and engineering for sections of Riverfront Commons. All told, funding secured for Riverfront Commons has totaled $8 million over the last five years.

This regional project will provide a common thread connecting the various developments planned as part of the “$5 billion mile” along Northern Kentucky’s riverfront.

“The recent funding is propelling Riverfront Commons forward in a transformational way,” said Weber. “We look forward to continued collaboration with regional partners to bolster the impact this project has to connect our communities and create a vibrant riverfront.”

The five projects are as follows:

Newport – James Taylor Park (Riverboat Row and Earthen Levee)

• Repair/ Replace .5 miles of Riverfront Commons on top of the earthen levee (Levee path); and design, engineer, and construct .5 mile of Riverfront Commons in James Taylor Park (Rivers Edge path) • Distance: 1 mile

• Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2025

Newport – Port of Entry (Dave Cowens and Riverboat Row)

• Improve Riverfront Commons and the adjacent area along Dave Cowens Drive and Riverboat Row through various enhancements and maintenance projects • Distance: 1 mile

• Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

Ludlow – Phase 2: Ludlow Memorial Park (Adela Ave. to Hooper St.)

• Construct a .25 mile section of Riverfront Commons • Distance: .25 miles

• Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

Silver Grove – Phase 1: 4-Mile Trailhead (4 Mile to Ash Street)

• Design, engineer, and construct .2 miles of Riverfront Commons in Silver Grove along Mary Ingles Highway from 4-Mile to Ash Street. • Distance: .2 miles

• Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2025

Dayton – Berry Street Connection (Berry Street and Manhattan Harbour Blvd)

• Design and engineer a connection from Phase 2 of Riverfront Commons in Dayton to the intersection of Berry Street and Manhattan Harbour Blvd. • Distance: .1 miles

• Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

