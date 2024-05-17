Authenti-CITY Awards: Olla Low Rider Cruze-In offers cool cars, vibrant music… and life-changing tacos

Editor’s note: This is the fourth of five stories featuring the winners of the City of Covington’s 2024 Authenti-CITY Awards.

Admit it: Reading this headline sent the central riff to War’s “Lowrider” thrumming in your head … and with that earworm blend of alto saxophone and harmonica, you’re feeling a whole new kind of cool.

In your mind, you’re behind the wheel of a sleek 1984 Cadillac Coupe de Ville, leaning into sophisticated luxury. Or powering down the road in a 1960 Ford Galaxie. A classic.

You know who brings this kind of cool to town? Olla Taqueria Gutierrez.

Sure, it’s said that Olla’s Birria Ramen can change your life … and their Guti Fries and Nachos will leave you speechless … but Olla’s Annual Tacos Vatos and Low Riders Cruze-In event in September (in celebration of Mexican Independence Day) will make you cool. It’s got great food, good music, and low and slow cars that have been an integral part of American car culture since the 1950s.

(And those cars will be “hoods up” so you can marvel at their mighty innards.)

“I am often asked where is the best place to eat some authentic Mexican food on a Tuesday,” said Covington Business Retention & Expansion Specialist Patrick Duffy. “The answer is easy. It’s Olla’s three-for-$7, mix-and-match tacos. What about Wednesday? Easy. Birria tacos, three for $10. But say I’m asked what are you doing September 16? Well, the biggest event in town is likely the Annual Tacos Vatos and Low Riders Cruze-In. What’s better than highly modified classic cars, great music, and tacos?”

“Nothing.”

Olla is the second family-owned business in Covington for the Gutierrez family. Sergio Gutierrez is a second-generation Mexican-American. His father, Claudio Gutierrez, opened Gutierrez Deli at the corner of 12th and Lee streets in 2012, while Sergio opened Olla Taqueria, at 1131 Lee St., in 2021.

Duffy said Sergio told him he’s worked mighty hard on perfecting his birria recipe.

“I’ve seen him work equally as hard on welcoming the community, working with business owners, and of course the Low Rider event,” said Duffy. “For this reason, we want to give Sergio and Olla the Authenti-CITY award for Olla and their event.”

City of Covington