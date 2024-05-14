Aviatra Accelerators accepting applications for 2024 MOMENTUM Accelerator beginning June 5

Aviatra Accelerators has announced the opening of applications for the 2024 MOMENTUM Accelerator program, a comprehensive business education program for early and mid-stage women entrepreneurs. This in-person, ten-week program is tailored for entrepreneurs who have been in business between one and five years, with total revenue of more than $50,000 and who are seeking to build on their business momentum. Women entrepreneurs can apply for MOMENTUM until May 27.

The ten-week program will be held in Covington beginning June 5, with sessions occurring every Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Momentum is designed to help women entrepreneurs master the fundamentals of their businesses and accelerate growth with confidence,” said Jill Morenz, president, and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “Through expert-led modules, participants will gain insights into customer analysis, sales techniques, marketing strategies, funding options, business planning, and storytelling.”

The MOMENTUM program offers a comprehensive curriculum covering essential business areas, ensuring that participants gain actionable strategies to drive their business forward.

“Momentum was the first time I’d ever spent money on something that wasn’t immediately revenue-generating. I was literally investing in being a business owner,” noted Lisa Woodruff, CEO of Organize365, a multi-million dollar enterprise and Aviatra MOMENTUM graduate.

During the ten-week program, participants will benefit from customized mentorship with a SCORE mentor, focusing on creating a robust three-year business plan and actionable strategies. Each woman will also receive presentation coaching to confidently articulate her business in the Pitch Competition at Aviatra’s Flight Night, August 29.

The fee for the ten-week MOMENTUM is $995. Aviatra Accelerators is pleased to offer two full scholarships for the 2024 MOMENTUM program. One scholarship is generously donated by Lisa Woodruff, CEO of Organize 365® and Aviatra graduate, providing a need-based scholarship for a female entreprenurer. The second scholarship is donated by Blue North KY, a Northern Kentucky organization that supports local entrepreneurs, specifically aimed at a Northern Kentucky-based business with high growth potential in the next few years.

For more details about benefits of MOMENTUM or to apply by May 27, go to www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

Aviatra Accelerators