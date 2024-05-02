BE NKY, REDI earn Site Selection award for excellence in economic development

REDI Cincinnati, alongside BE NKY Growth Partnership, is commemorating a decade of acknowledgment on behalf of the Cincinnati region through the 2024 Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development, which Site Selection magazine presents annually to the 20 top local and regional economic development organizations in the U.S. The ranking focuses on success in job creation and capital investment projects within the organizations’ respective regions.

“The collaboration between REDI and BE NKY, as well as all of our partners across southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana, continues to demonstrate the strength of our region, making it the destination of choice for businesses to expand and relocate,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. “REDI just celebrated its 10th anniversary and, in coordination with these partners, announced more than 700 project wins and driving $180 billion in economic output across the 3-state, 15-county region during the decade. I’m grateful to our economic development experts from both organizations for creating direct, tangible impact and powering growth.”“The Mac Conway Award showcases the positive impact that BE NKY Growth Partnership and REDI Cincinnati have collectively had on the economy and prosperity of the Cincinnati region over the last year,” said BE NKY President/CEO Lee Crume. “I am proud of my team for their hard work bringing new jobs and investment to Northern Kentucky, including nearly $400 million in capital investment in 2023.”Through the Mac Conway Award, Site Selection highlights the best local and regional economic development agencies across the country. Six criteria, including both total and per capita measures in projects, investment associated with those projects and job creation associated with the projects are used to determine the top 20 organizations.Site Selection also announced its Prosperity Cup rankings, with Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana each achieving status in the top-10 ranking. Indiana led the tri-state with its No. 2 placement, while Ohio and Kentucky were rated Nos. 6 and 8, respectively. The Prosperity Cup annually recognizes state-level economic development agencies and their success in driving investment.In March and for the 21st straight year, Site Selection magazine recognized the Cincinnati Region as one of its Top-10 Metros for corporate facility investment as part of its 2023 Governor’s Cup Awards.