BE NKY VP Kimberly Rossetti named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2024

BE NKY Growth Partnership Vice President of Economic Development Kimberly Rossetti was named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2024 by Consultant Connect.

Rossetti leads BE NKY’s economic development team, which is focused on attracting new businesses to Northern Kentucky and helping existing companies grow and expand. Since 2020, Rossetti and her team have won 97 projects, representing nearly $1.2 billion in capital investment and 7,189 new jobs announced.

Throughout 2021, Rossetti led a Target Industry Study with EY that identified industry clusters important to the economic growth of our region. Rossetti is leading her team as they build a business growth plan around these clusters and strategic outreach to existing companies to support their success.

“After joining BE NKY in 2019, Rossetti built an entirely new economic development team from scratch, and this team continues to bring success and good-paying jobs to our region,” said BE NKY CEO Lee Crume. “Kimberly’s leadership has enabled us to exceed our capital investment goals every year since 2020 and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

Rossetti is a 2023 Class 46 graduate of Leadership Cincinnati, a development and civic engagement program for established leaders in c-suite or senior executives through the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board and the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky. She is the vice chair for the Kentucky Association for Economic Development and was recognized with the 2020 Founders’ Award.

