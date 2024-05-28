Center for Great Neighborhoods new pilot program, Covington Sparks, gets Interact for Health grant

The Center for Great Neighborhoods will begin a new pilot program called Covington Sparks for students at Sixth District Elementary School in Covington’s Austinburg neighborhood.

This is a program modeled after the Saturday Hoops program in Cincinnati and will offer activities like reading, arts, sports, coding, mindfulness, and more on Saturdays to the students who attend this school.

This will be an 8-week pilot from July 6 – August 23, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

This pilot program has been made possible through grant funding from Interact for Health with the goal of creating a safe place for the children in the Eastern Neighborhoods of Covington.

The Center for Great Neighborhoods is currently seeking interested community members to fill a variety of volunteer positions from coaching sports, assisting in the reading room, and teaching arts & crafts, coding, yoga & mindfulness, and a variety of other skills and activities.

Interested individuals can reach out to Youth & Families Director, Jameela Salaah at jameela@greatneighborhoods.org

“We are excited to bring youth programming to Sixth District and are seeking more funding opportunities to make Covington Sparks a permanent program in the Eastern Neighborhoods as well as expand to other Covington Schools,” said Salaah.