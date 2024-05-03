Cincinnati State to unveil results of capstone project at Linden Grove Cemetery today at Covington’s CGN

Cincinnati State’s land surveying certification class will unveil the culmination of their intensive coursework with the final Capstone Presentation on today at the Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington.

This event not only signifies a significant milestone for the students but also marks the beginning of an ongoing collaboration with Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum.

The Capstone Presentation will showcase the work of the Cincinnati State Land Surveying Certification class in mapping half of the cemetery’s 22 acres, aimed at accurately charting individual grave spaces for future reference. Under the guidance of instructors, Carol Morman and Jim Decker, and utilizing cutting-edge equipment and techniques, students meticulously surveyed half of the cemetery’s landscape — filled with hundreds of historic graves, monuments, and wide variety of mature native tree and plant species — ensuring precision and detail in their mapping efforts.

The remaining half of the cemetery will be surveyed in collaboration with another Cincinnati State class during the upcoming school year. The commitment to continued collaboration underscores the significance of the project and its potential long-term impact on preserving the history and heritage of Linden Grove.

“I, along with the Board, are very excited to hear about the progress our students and teachers have made on the surveying project at Linden Grove,” says Emily Swisher, chair of Linden Grove’s board of overseers. “This unique urban greenspace, with its combination of a historic cemetery and arboretum, is a rare gem in the heart of the city. Digitally cataloging these grave spaces, many long-forgotten, is crucial in furthering Linden Grove’s mission of not just preserving history… but sharing it with the community.”

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work alongside Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum on this project,” said the Cincinnati State land surveying certification class instructors. This collaboration came to be through mutual connections of Linden Grove’s Superintendent, Rick Ludlum, Linden Grove’s Board of Overseers member, Anthony Noll, and Steve Cahill, Senior Survey Consultant of Abercrombie & Associates, Inc. and the Cincinnati State Land Surveying department. And all parties are excited to continue to work together.

The final Capstone Presentation will take place at the Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington today between from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. with questions and discussion to follow. Community stakeholders are invited to attend alongside the cemetery’s Board of Overseers to witness the innovative work of the Cincinnati State Land Surveying Certification class.

