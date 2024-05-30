CovCath tennis players return to state semifinals; Campbell County baseball team wins region opener

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The same Covington Catholic tennis players who made it to the boys state tournament semifinals last year are in the final four of the singles and doubles brackets once again.

Senior singles player Brady Hussey and junior doubles partners Kalei Christensen and Alex Yeager will play semifinal matches Thursday morning at the University of Kentucky complex.

Last year, Hussey lost his semifinal match, but Christensen and Yeager ended up winning their team’s first state championship in doubles.

Hussey’s opponent at 8 a.m. Thursday will be top-seed William Lewis of Louisville St. Xavier. Christensen and Yeager, the top seeds in doubles, will be facing Zachary Thompson and Charlie Mooney of Lexington Lafayette) at 10 a.m.

Both of the state championship finals are scheduled for 1 p.m. on adjacent courts.

At the 10th Region baseball tournament, Campbell County defeated Nicholas County, 11-0, in five innings in a first-round game on Wednesday. The Camels had 11 hits with sophomore Camden Tiemeier going 2-for-2 with 4 RBI.

Campbell County will play tournament host Bourbon County in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Thursday.

High school tennis state tournament

BOYS SINGLES

Round of 16 matches

Brady Hussey (CovCath) def. Houston St. John (Bowling Green), 6-1, 6-0

Blake Hussey (CovCath) vs. Shayaan Ahmad (Villa Madonna), 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4)

Quarterfinal matches

Brady Hussey (CovCath) def. Charles Lewis (Ky. Country Day), 6-2, 6-1

Landon Ecarma (Christian Academy-Louisville) def. Blake Hussey, 6-0, 6-2

Thursday’s matches

Brady Hussey (CovCath) vs. William Lewis (St. Xavier), 8 a.m.

Colby Berson (Louisville Collegiate) vs. Landon Ecarma (Christian Academy-Louisville), 8 a.m.

Championship final, 1 p.m.



BOYS DOUBLES

Round of 16 matches

Kalei Christensen-Alex Yeager (CovCath) def. Milo Johnson-Max Hixson (Henry Clay), 6-0, 6-1

Will Tribble-Jacob Kramer (CovCath) def. Andrew Lajoie-Griffin Phillips (Trinity), 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinal matches

Kalei Christensen-Alex Yeager (CovCath) def. Gabriel Brangers-Josiah Castenir (Central Hardin), 6-0, 6-0

Nathaniel Hill-Quinn Maguet (Corbin) def. Will Tribble-Jacob Kramer (CovCath), 6-4, 6-4.

Thursday’s matches

Kalei Christensen-Alex Yeager (CovCath) vs. Zachary Thompson Charlie Mooney (Lafayette), 10 a.m.

Nathaniel Hill-Quinn Maguet (Corbin) vs. Aditya Shah-Walker Bush (St. Xavier), 10 a.m.

Championship final, 1 p.m.

GIRLS SINGLES

Round of 16 matches

Ellie Hammond (Sacred Heart,) def. Kayla Johnson (Cooper), 6-1, 6-2

Anna Du (Henry Clay) def. Sadie Jones (Beechwood), 6-0, 6-1

GIRLS DOUBLES

Round of 16 match

Lindsay Jones-Katherine Morten (Corbin) def. Avery Love-Niveditha Selvarajo (Ryle), 6-4, 6-1