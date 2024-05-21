Covington Farmers Market to hold annual Farm to Fork fundraiser June 15 at Monte Cassino Vinyard

The Covington Farmers Market has announced its 2024 Farm to Fork fundraiser will take place on June 15 at the Monte Cassino Vineyard in Covington.

Farm to Fork is the main fundraising event for the Covington Farmers Market and will feature food items from local growers, as well as drinks, music, and a raffle to help raise funds.

The event is open to adults aged 21 and over. Tickets are $65 and include food and two drink tickets for alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided at no cost. Guests will also have a chance to explore the grounds, tasting room, and Monte Cassino Museum. Parking for Farm to Fork will be at nearby Middendorf Funeral Home, located at 3312 Madison Pike in Fort Wright. A shuttle will transport guests to the venue.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at Farm to Fork event website.

A program of the Center for Great Neighborhoods, The Covington Farmers Market’s mission is to provide an economically viable direct-marketing opportunity for Kentucky producers offering nutritious, locally grown food to the residents of Covington and the Ohio River Valley. This direct-marketing approach connects the Covington community to its food source. The community gets fresh, locally grown foods and increases the quality of life for farmers by providing an income source.

The Covington Farmers Market is a member of Kentucky Proud and is the only Kentucky-based Farmers Market within a 15-mile radius that accepts food assistance cards, offering a fresh food source low-income community members. The market also provides an opportunity to educate and expose those customers to new vegetables, healthy and fresh food options, and how to prepare them.

The Covington Farmers Market also serves as a startup catalyst for small businesses, growers, and local farms. In 2023, the Farmers Market vendors brought in over $200,000 in revenue and over the years multiple vendors tracing their roots to a market booth have created brick and mortar, successful businesses in Covington.

Center for Great Neighborhoods