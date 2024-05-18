Covington’s Old Seminary Square to revive annual garden tour June 8-9 featuring nine residences

The City of Covington’s Old Seminary Square residential neighborhoods will hold its first public garden tour since 2019 on June 8-9 in a neighborhood that flares out from the intersection of Russell and Robbins Streets.

The 2024 Covington Garden Tour at Old Seminary Square will feature gardens in nine homes inside of a neighborhood that includes some of the city’s best examples of Victorian architecture.

The neighborhood’s last garden tour was held pre-Covid five years ago and the Old Seminary Square Neighborhood Association decided that this was the right time to re-launch a tour that had been an annual event for a number of years.

“We’re proud of our neighborhood and its homes, gardens and people and what they have accomplished in recent years,” said Don Mays, president of the Old Seminary Square Neighborhood Association. “And we hope to raise some money for our neighborhood improvement projects and the The Point Arc whose mission is to provide opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally.”

The tour will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Please allow at least two hours to see the nine gardens as most of the homeowners will close their yards to the public at 4 p.m. on both days.

Although inflation has driven up many prices in the last few years, it hasn’t had an impact on Old Seminary Square Garden Tour tickets, which are available at the same pre-Covid price of $20 on the days of the tour. Advance tickets are $18.

Visit covingtongardentour.com for additional information and for advance ticket purchases.

Old Seminary Square Neighborhood Association