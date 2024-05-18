Daniel Boone National Forest to offer free kids fishing derbies, permit-free boat ramp access June 1

In recognition of National Fishing and Boating Week, the Daniel Boone National Forest and partners will host several kids fishing derbies on June 1.

In addition to free fishing derbies for kids, no permit will be required to use Bee Rock Boat Ramp, Clear Creek Boat Ramp, or boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds at Cave Run Lake or Laurel River Lake on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

These events coincide with Kentucky’s “Free Fishing Weekend” when residents and nonresidents at any age can fish public waters without a fishing license or trout permit. State creel limits and other regulations still apply. Public fishing will not be permitted at Daniel Boone National Forest kids fishing derby locations from the day that fish are stocked until the end of the event.

The following fishing derbies are hosted by the Daniel Boone National Forest and partners.

Minor E. Clark Fish Hatchery, Rowan County

• 7-11 a.m.

• Ages 1-15

• Register in advance at 2024 Cave Run Kids Fishing Derby event page or onsite from 6 a.m.

• Contact the Minor Clark Fish Hatchery at 606-783-8650 for more information.

Indian Creek, Menifee County

• 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Ages 5-15

• Register onsite from 8-10 a.m.

• Contact the Cumberland Ranger District at 606-784-6428 for more information.

Laurel-London Optimist Club, Laurel County

• 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Ages 5-15

• Register onsite from 7:30 a.m.

• Contact Becky Parsley at 606-312-9973 for more information.

Barren Fork Horse Campground Pond, McCreary County

• 8-11 a.m.

• Ages 5-15

• Register onsite from 7 a.m.

• Contact the Stearns Ranger District at 606-376-5323 for more information.

Little Double Creek Pond, Clay County*

• 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

• Ages 3-15

• Register onsite from 8 a.m.

• Contact Randy Swilling at 606-598-2192 ext. 107 for more information.

* Please note that the Little Double Creek Pond Fishing Derby limits fishing rods to two rods per registered participant.

Numerous sponsors have provided prizes and trophies for each fishing derby. Participants must be in the specified age range to be awarded prizes.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. At some locations, bait will be provided as supplies last and a limited number of fishing poles may be available to borrow. To ensure that all children have an opportunity to fish, parents or guardians should bring a fishing pole for each child.

Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf.

U.S. Forest Service/Daniel Boone National Forest