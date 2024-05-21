Dr. Gannon Tagher named permanent dean of NKU’s College of Health and Human Services

Northern Kentucky University has announced Dr. Gannon Tagher as the new permanent dean of the College of Health and Human Services (CHHS). Tagher has served as interim dean of the college since January of 2023.

“Gannon has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and dedication during her time as interim dean,” says Provost Diana McGill. “I am confident that under her collaborative guidance, CHHS will continue its commitment to excellence in education, research and community service.”

Tagher started her career at NKU in 2005 as a nursing faculty member. As an active leader on campus, she served as the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program Director, Department of Nursing Chair and the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs for the College of Health and Human Services. Tagher also served as the Assistant Vice Provost for Advising and First-Year Experience, where she was instrumental in the planning and implementation of the First-Year Student Success Hub.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve as the Dean for the College of Health and Human Services,” said Tagher. “I look forward to working with the faculty and staff within the college, as well as our campus partners, to further all of the great work that is already being done to ensure our students’ success and educate health professionals of the future.”

As a lifelong educator, Tagher brings a wealth of knowledge from both her nursing and teaching careers. Before her time at NKU, she worked at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a pediatric oncology nurse and subsequently as a pediatric nurse practitioner in developmental disabilities. Tagher has also published two editions of an award-winning Pediatric Nursing Textbook.

Tagher earned her Ed.D. in educational leadership with an emphasis in nursing education from Northern Kentucky University. She received both her BSN and MSN degrees from the University of Kentucky and is a licensed pediatric nurse practitioner.

Tagher will officially begin her position as dean on July 1.

