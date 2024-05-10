Easterseals Redwood’s annual Express fundraiser set for May 17 at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming

Easterseals Redwood will host its annual fundraising event, The Express presented by the Yung Family Foundation, from 6-10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming in Florence.

The event raises money to support Easterseals Redwood’s programs and mission to advance 100% equity, access and workforce inclusion for people with disabilities, military veterans, and people facing economic disadvantages.

“Last year we were excited to come together for The Express for the first time as one Easterseals Redwood,” said Pam Green, CEO of Easterseals Redwood. “This year, the 42nd year of The Express, promises to be another amazing night filled with opportunities to support our programs and celebrate all that we and our clients have accomplished over the past year.

“From the establishment of a new location in Florence to forging meaningful partnerships with local organizations that share our mission and vision, we’ve been able to reach more people and families in the region than ever before. The Express serves as both a celebration of our clients’ achievements and a means to further our mission of fostering a more diverse and inclusive community for everyone.”

The Express will be an evening of live entertainment, music by the Bluewater Kings Band, multiple food stations, an open bar, live and silent auctions, and raffles – including the Grand Adventure Raffle with a $10,000 cash prize.

Tickets to the Easterseals Redwood Express are $125 and available at The Express 2024 website. To learn more about Easterseals Redwood and its services, visit EastersealsRedwood.org.

Easterseals Redwood