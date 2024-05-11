Enzweiler, Life Learning Center celebrate second group of graduates from Trades Certificate Program

The Enzweiler Building Institute and the Life Learning Center have graduated the second cohort from their collaborative Life Skills Training and Trades Certificate Program. This milestone exemplifies the power of partnership in providing individuals with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the trades industry.

The Life Skills Training and Trades Certificate Program, a joint initiative between the Enzweiler Building Institute and the Life Learning Center, combines comprehensive life skills training with specialized instruction in various construction trades. Through this unique program, students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for successful careers in fields such as Carpentry, Facilities Maintenance, Heritage/Restoration Trades, HVAC, Masonry, Plumbing and Welding.

The second graduating class includes:

• Carpentry: Kevin Simons, Quinton Jones, Scott Selvaggio;

• Facilities Maintenance: Luis Gutierrez, Benjamin Clabes, Marco Rhodes;

• HVAC: Ryan Wooten, Bill Collins, Kevin Stevens;

• Welding: Brooke Witte, Darwin Simpson, Jack Smith, Jacob Wimsatt;

• TIG Welding: Samuel Maust, Jaylen Bridges, Nathaniel Estenfelder.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of our second graduating class in partnership with the Life Learning Center,” said Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, and President of the Enzweiler Building Institute. “Together, we have created a program that not only equips individuals with technical skills but also empowers them with the life skills and confidence necessary to succeed in their chosen professions.”

The collaborative efforts between the Enzweiler Building Institute and the Life Learning Center exemplify their shared commitment to providing accessible and inclusive education opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds. By leveraging their respective expertise and resources, both organizations have been able to create a program that addresses the holistic needs of students and prepares them for fulfilling careers in the construction industry.

“Life Learning Center prides itself on inspiring ‘transformational change,’ which is program participants’ journey in choosing a new version of themselves. Through our partnership with Enzweiler, we impart key life lessons of versatility, adaptability, and resiliency—highly valued traits in today’s dynamic economy. We are so proud to have built a program that helps individuals forge fulfilling careers in the trades and lead meaningful lives,” says Life Learning Center President and CEO Alecia Webb-Edgington.

For more information about the Life Skills Training and Trades Certificate Program offered by the Enzweiler Building Institute and the Life Learning Center, click here.