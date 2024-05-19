Happy 225th birthday, Boone County; festivities will start June 1 at Burlington Commons

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Boone County is a dynamic, energetic area that welcomes businesses and residents alike, a place that offers all the modern amenities, but strives to keep the bucolic atmosphere of a place where people can buy a farm, or just to get back to nature and live a simpler life.

It has been that way, with good leaders who love the county, and want it to be the best it can be, ever since the first Boone County court meeting in June of 1799.

And now, 225 years later, the county wants to mark their progress with an almost year long celebration.

The first sign of celebration will be in the Florence parade starting at 10 a.m. on May 27, Memorial Day.

Then on Saturday, June 1, people from everywhere are invited to come to the county and help celebrate this epic milestone of 225 years.

“Judge (Executive Gary) Moore will be at Burlington Commons at 11 a.m. to read a proclamation about the 225th birthday and say a few words,” said Elaine Zeinner, Public Relations Director for Boone County. “Right after he talks, there will be a flag ceremony.”

That opens a day-long party where people can participate in activities.

At the Boone County Fairgrounds there will be activities and music from noon until 6. Some of the entertainment is a historical enactment on the Lents stage, music from the Florence Community Band, and from the Ockerman choir. There will also be toe-tapping music from the Rabbit Hash String Band, and square dancers will show how it’s done when they match their feet to the music.

If the kids are restless and want to walk around, there is a Touch a Truck event in the midway at the fairgrounds, where they can climb on the trucks and vehicles.

To keep up the motor theme, there will also be a classic car show so people can wander around enjoying the cars. When the county held its first meeting, there were vehicles, but no cars. The Dinsmore family, for example, chose river travel to take their children to school, because the roads weren’t adequate, especially when it rained or snowed. Seeing the progression of car designs provides an interesting perspective into the past.

There will be a Farmers’ Market, the Adoption Wagon from the animal shelter, with cute, adoptable animals, and the Arboretum on Wheels, which will provide information on the trees and vegetation.

“There will be an activity area for the little kids, where they can run around and have fun,” said Zeinner. “Inside the tent kids can get their faces painted, or play games like Jenga. A mist tent will be set up so people can cool off.”

Because everyone knows how hot it can be if Mother Nature turns the heat on in this area.

But that is not all, to quote Dr Seuss, oh no, that is not all.

There will be a fishing derby at the pond in the front of the fairgrounds, from 2 to 4 p.m.

There will be historic demonstrations and reenactments with cannons and muskets and the Young Guns Drill team.

Representatives from the Dinsmore Homestead will come to talk about the historic home, and there will be quilting demonstrations.

From 6 to 7 p.m. Anthony Adkins and Craig Lewis will entertain the crowd, and from about 8 to 9 p.m. the John Morgen band will play, and then there will be fireworks, around 9:45 p.m.

“Boone County has a rich history and a proud heritage,” said Judge Moore. “The event on June 1 allows us to come together and celebrate all that we – and our forebearers – have accomplished, and look toward our exciting future.”

During the rest of the year, the 225th celebration will continue with events all over the county.

The Boone County 4H and Utopia Fair will be held June 24 to June 29 at the Fairgrounds, instead of their usual dates in August, and the city of Union will have their ‘Union celebrates America’ event on June 28 at the city at Ryle High school. The city of Florence will celebrate Independence Day on July 3 at the Government Center. Rabbit Hash will celebrate Old Timers’ Day on September 1 in the Rabbit Hash historic district, and the city of Walton will hold their annual Old Fashion Day on September 14 in the heart of the city.

Petersburg will have their Fall Festival on October 12, at the Community Center. For the winter months, Florence will hold their Holiday Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland Village at the Government Center, and Boone County will have their Christmas Tree lighting at Burlington Commons on December 7.

All of these events will have a special emphasis on the county’s anniversary.

The county has a special page on their website, which will be updated as the year progresses.