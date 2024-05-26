Highlands senior catcher looking to end high school softball career as three-time 9th Region champion

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

If you’re looking for a high school softball player who can get it done at the plate, Highlands senior Michelle Barth has been on a tear as a hitter and catcher this season. And she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Going into the 9th Region softball tournament that starts Sunday, Barth is her team’s leading hitter with a .566 batting average, 61 RBI and nine home runs on the season. If she continues swinging the bat like that, Highlands could become the first team to win three straight 9th Region softball titles since Ryle’s run in 2010 to 2012.

On the defensive end, Barth plays arguably one of the most physically and mentally demanding positions behind the plate. Responsible for a number of tasks, she is faced with making critical decisions each game.

“I started my career as a catcher and have never even thought of doing something else,” she said. “It’s my favorite part of the game. I get to be involved in every play and can see the whole field at all times. You have to frame every pitch, tell everyone where to go and so much more.”

Last season, Barth came into the 9th Region tournament with a .351 batting average that ranked fourth on the team.

She then went 3-for-9 in three tournament games and drove in the run that beat Dixie Heights, 4-3, in the championship final to earn MVP honors.

“As I ended on a high note last year with hitting the walk off, I think I found confidence in myself,” she said. “Hitting is such an up and down stretch throughout the whole season that you can’t let one at bat define your season … and I finally realized that.”

This season, Highlands had a perfect record against region opponents before coming up short in three one-run games against Notre Dame, Dixie Heights and Ryle in early May. Last week, the Bluebirds won their sixth straight 36th District championship and raised their record to 24-12. They enter the 9th Region tournament with the highest Ratings Percentage Index based on record and strength of schedule in the eight-team field.

“Our team has come a long way since the beginning of the season between injury and just playing as many games as we do,” said the senior catcher and defensive captain.

A recent graduate, Barth plans to spend the next four years of her softball career at Thomas More University. She accepted an offer from the Saints team last September because it was “the choice for me for so many reasons.”

“It’s close enough to home so the people who have supported me my whole life can come to the games,” she said. “The coaches made me feel at home when I went on my visit by welcoming me with open arms.”

After developing tight-knit relationships with many of her high school teammates, Barth hopes to continue making those bonds at the next level.

“I know several girls on the (Thomas More) team and I had several people reach out to me who I didn’t know,” she said.

The final two rounds of this week’s 9th Region softball tournament will be played on the Thomas More University field. To get there, Highlands needs to win a first-round game at home against Holy Cross at 2 p.m. Sunday.



“We are looking forward to region and our chance for a three-peat,” Barth said. “I have full confidence that we can do it. We’re strong all around … just needed some fine tuning.”

The 8th Region softball tournament began Saturday when Simon Kenton lost to Anderson County, 10-8. Here are the other softball and baseball region tournament schedules involving Northern Kentucky teams:

Softball region tournaments

9th REGION AT MULTIPLE SITES

Sunday

Conner (17-11) at Dixie Heights (13-19), 2 p.m.

Dayton (14-6) at Notre Dame (17-7), 2 p.m.

Holy Cross (18-10) at Highlands (24-12), 2 p.m.

Cooper (19-10) at Lloyd (13-17), 2 p.m.

Monday at Thomas More University

Semifinal games, 2 and 5 p.m.

Wednesday at Thomas More University

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

10th REGION AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Campbell County (15-9) vs. George Rogers Clark (8-23), 11 a.m.

Harrison County (32-6) vs. Bracken County (26-6), 1:30 p.m.

Brossart (11-20) vs. Montgomery County (28-6), 4 p.m.

Mason County (22-12) vs. Pendleton County (13-15), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinal games, 3 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Baseball region tournaments

9th REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM, FLORENCE

Monday

Beechwood (22-13) vs. Conner (15-23), 10 a.m.

Dixie Heights (24-14) vs. Newport Central Catholic (12-18), 1 p.m.

Highlands (22-16) vs. Covington Catholic (30-5), 4 p.m.

Ryle (28-9) vs. St. Henry (13-17), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal games, 5 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT BOURBON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Sunday

Scott (17-18) vs. George Rogers Clark (26-11), 1 p.m.

Harrison County (23-7) vs. Mason County (17-15), 3:30 p.m.

Bracken County (17-8) vs. Bourbon County (20-8), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (20-12) vs. Nicholas County (16-16), 8:30 p.m.

Monday

Semifinal games, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

8th REGION AT MULTIPLE SITES

Monday

Shelby County (14-18) at Simon Kenton (24-13), 6 p.m.

North Oldham (11-20) at Henry County (12-17), 6 p.m.

Walton-Verona (21-10) at South Oldham (19-13), 6 p.m.

Owen County (16-7) at Woodford County (24-8)

Thursday at University of Louisville

Semifinal games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday at University of Louisville

Championship game, 1 p.m.