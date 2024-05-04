HILLS properties unveils Altair multifamily retail apartment community in Boone County

By Pat Crowley

HILLS Properties

HILLS Properties is continuing to move toward completion of Altair, a premiere multifamily community in Boone County offering its residents unrivaled access to local dining, shopping, entertainment, and employment hubs.

“HILLS Properties could not be more excited about building a new community in Boone County,” said HILLS COO, Brandon Guttman. “Northern Kentucky is experiencing an employment boom, and we believe that Altair will provide a much-needed attainable housing solution for the growing workforce in the immediate area.”

Situated on 8.04 acres at 780 Weaver Road, in Florence, Altair has been designed to be marketed as a highly desirable and exclusive rental apartment community. It consists of Class A luxury apartments, with top-of-the-line finishes and features that will attract the growing Northern Kentucky rental market.

“With convenient access to major transportation and proximity to large employers in Northern Kentucky we expect that Altair will be populated by young professionals, renters by choice, and the growing workforce that supports the transportation and logistics market in Northern Kentucky,” said Aaron Guttman, HILLS CFO.

Targeted residents will consist of a wide variety of residents seeking maintenance-free living and housing close to large employers such as Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, Gateway Community College, Fidelity Investments, Amazon, and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital. With this location being only 15-20 minutes from Downtown Cincinnati, it will also attract residents who work downtown but wish to live outside the city.

The community will consist of twenty-seven (27) one bedroom, twelve (12) one bedroom/one and a half bath, fifty-six (56) two bedroom/two bath, eight (8) two bedroom/two and a half bath, and fifty-seven (57) two bedroom/two and a half bath with den homes.

The Clubhouse is in a stand-alone building and will house the Leasing Office and robust amenity package. This project has a parking ratio of 2.18 spaces per unit.

Architecturally, Altair is designed as a transitional style of architecture to bridge between the historic estate houses commonly found in Kentucky horse country in the Florence area of Boone County, Kentucky. Prominently located west of Interstate 75, Altair is a new landmark on the development gateway into Florence.

The area around Altair has developed as a lifestyle center in the greater Florence marketplace with shopping, offices, entertainment, and dining opportunities in proximity.

Service and distribution businesses have grown significantly and continue to grow in the area. The project architects were challenged to develop an architectural vocabulary to complement the transition of the rural aspects of Northern Kentucky and the explosive growth occurring in the marketplace, while simultaneously creating a distinctive new residential community.

Blending traditional details with modern accents creates an architectural style that will be in touch with current trends, yet timeless and respectful to the past. The materials selected will reduce maintenance which assures that Altair will stand out now and decades into the future as the place to live, work, and play.

Altair is designed to maximize the opportunities provided as an infill neighborhood, making it a desirable community.

The site plan enhances access to many nearby office buildings, recreational attractions, ballparks, and restaurant and gathering spaces nearby, including easy access to Greater Florence, Northern Kentucky, and Downtown Cincinnati.

The community takes advantage of its unique position to accentuate nearby scenic views, while also focusing on its own resort-style community amenities and personal resident space.

As the residents approach the community, they are greeted by a new streetscape integrated into the community including pedestrian walkways along Weaver Road with landscaping reminiscent of some of our distinguished legacy communities.

From there, well-designed, and safe ingress and egress to the internal surface parking features are integrated into the streetscape to create a park-like setting.

The Clubhouse is readily identifiable from the entry, guiding guests and future residents to the Amenity Core and Leasing Office.

The community amenities of pool and social deck are adjacent to the Leasing Center at the core of this community, which provides a warm and well-lit outdoor gathering space.

“HILLS is excited about launching a new version of a successful product type in Boone County. We believe that the customer experience at Altair combined with HILLS distinct floor plans and award-winning property management will be a perfect fit for this location. We cannot wait to welcome our first residents,” said Justin Seger, HILLS COO.