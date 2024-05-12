Inaugural Kentucky Personal Finance Challenge winners to compete in national finals May 19-20

Winners of the 2024 Kentucky Personal Finance Challenge, held at Northern Kentucky University, will represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the National Personal Finance Challenge in Cleveland, Ohio May 19-20.

Gabriel Thelen, John Lubert, and Ryan Hartman of the St. Henry High School Crusaders won the high school division, hosted by NKU’s Haile College of Business Center for Economic Education. An all-female team from Campbell County Middle School, led by Caleb Augustus, won the middle school division. The top four teams at the national finals will win cash prizes.

“The inaugural Kentucky Personal Finance Competition was such a great event to inspire students to take ownership of their future. The students themselves spent hours working on their presentation and the pride they felt in the job they did was palpable,” said Bridget Kaiser-Munday, leader of the St. Henry Crusaders High School team. “This is a huge gift for them. It is so important in our world today to recognize that we all can and should be financially responsible, and the best way to do that is to start young!”

The National Personal Finance Challenge is a nationwide competition that offers high school students the opportunity to build and demonstrate their knowledge in the concepts of earning income, spending, saving, investing, managing credit and managing risk.

Four high school teams and two middle school teams from Cooper High School, St. Henry High School, Walton-Verona High School, Model High School and Campbell County Middle School participated in the Kentucky Personal Finance Challenge finals on NKU’s campus.

Teams earned their spots by competing in the challenge’s online qualifying round with more than 500 students from schools across the Commonwealth.

For more information on the event, visit financechallenge.unl.edu.

