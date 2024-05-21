Independence man hits $75,000 jackpot on Kentucky Lottery Cash Eruption scratch-off ticket

A Northern Kentucky man is celebrating a big win after he won $75,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

James Bray of Independence stopped at Richardson Road Marathon in Independence on May 2 where he purchased five $5 Cash Eruption scratch-off tickets.

Later that night, he scratched the tickets off at home. As Bray scratched the second ticket off, he revealed three bell symbols, winning the game’s $75,000 top prize.

“I looked at it and saw three bells… finally, at least I won something,” Bray said. “I scratched it off and it said $75,000. I was like, ‘wait a minute.’”

“Holy crap, now I’ve got to think about how I’m going to do this,” Bray added.

The Kenton County man claimed his winning ticket the following day and walked away with $54,000 after taxes.

“It will be nice to see the money in my savings account,” he said. “Now that I have it, I’m still going to act like I don’t have it.”

Bray told officials in addition to putting some of the winnings in the bank, he plans to buy a few things for the house.

Richardson Road Marathon will receive $750 for selling the winning ticket.

Kentucky Lottery