Jeff Hauswald of Bloomington, Indiana, named new superintendent of Boone County Schools

Staff report

The Boone County School Board has hired Dr. Jeff Hauswald of Bloomington, Indiana, as new superintendent of schools, replacing Matt Turner who is leaving the position at the end of the school year.

Hauswald accepted the offer of employment by signing his contract in front of district administrators Wednesday.

Dr. Hauswald comes from agrarian roots, having grown up on a farm. His interest and eventual love of education came from his father who was a science teacher for 35 years.

He has served 27 years in education as a teacher, principal, athletic director, assistant superintendent, and superintendent.

He was President of the Indiana Urban Schools Association for five years. In his previous position as Superintendent of the Monroe (Indiana) County School Corporation, Dr. Hauswald says he is proud of the work he accomplished on behalf of the students and teachers in the district. In 2019, he was named ISPSS District III Superintendent of the Year.

Hauswald’s favorite subject is mathematics. He went to Indiana University, majored in math with the goal of becoming a math teacher. As his teaching career progressed, a superintendent who became his mentor identified leadership qualities in him and put him on a leadership track.

He describes himself as a change agent. He raised $250 million to implement universal early childhood education and took beginning teacher salaries from $40,000 to $60,000.

“I try to be a servant leader, positional authority doesn’t get you anywhere. The reality is you get power by giving it away,” said Hauswald. “Our teachers and administrators are the experts in their fields of work. They don’t work for me, I believe in working with my staff and for the students, that’s how together accomplish the goal of accelerated learning opportunities for our students.”

The search for a new Superintendent began four months ago with a Superintendent Search Screening Committee which included teachers, administrators, students, and community members elected to the committee to work along with the Boone County School Board.

Superintendent Matt Turner retires at the end of this school year.

Hauswald starts on July 1.

