Kenton County Public Libraries hold Summer Reading Kickoff celebrations and prizes are in store

Create a habit of reading this summer at the Kenton County Public Library. Track your daily reading using a printed log or Beanstack, the reading tracker app.

Children, teens and adults can win prizes for reading. Audiobooks count, too.

Each branch will hold Summer Reading Kickoff celebrations. This year’s theme is Adventure Begins at Your Library.

Erlanger Branch

Friday, May 31, 5-7 p.m.

Travel to the ocean to see a live shark, meet superheroes, go on a scavenger hunt safari, and experience other fun journeys. Free pizza from Snappy Tomato is available while supplies last.



Independence Branch

Saturday, June 1, 12-2:30 p.m.

Push yourself to the limit as you attempt to dominate the 60-foot Radical Run Obstacle Course and the Wipeout Extreme Ball Run! Take it to the max with Choose Your Own Adventure contests! Refreshments will be served!



Covington Branch

Saturday, June 1, 6-8 p.m.

Enjoy inflatables, music, Snappy Tomato Pizza, and Kona Ice. Door prizes will be raffled off during the event, and you must be present to WIN. The first 50 in attendance receive a special gift.

Prizes:

Kids (Ages 0-12)

• Earn a drawstring bag after five days of reading.

• Earn a book after 10 days of reading.

• Earn a t-shirt or canvas tote after 15 days of reading.

• Keep reading to earn entries into our grand prize giveaways at the end of summer.

• Earn one entry for every five days of reading.

Adults/Teens: Adults and Teens will earn their prize after 15 days of reading.



• Earn an insulated water bottle or canvas tote for 15 days of reading.

• Keep reading to earn entries into our grand prize giveaways at the end of summer. Earn one entry for every five days of reading.

Children who don’t read in the summer are often behind when the new school year starts. Caregivers can encourage children to read by reading in front of them or to them to set an example.

“The Summer Reading program is our largest annual reading initiative,” says Dave Schroeder, the Kenton County Public Library executive director. “It isn’t just for kids. Reading for pleasure increases your vocabulary, improves focus and provides mental stimulation. It can also take you on an adventure.”

Visit kentonlibrary.org/src to learn more.