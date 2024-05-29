Kentucky education activists form campaign against November ballot amendment funding private schools

By Mark Richardson

Public News Service

A coalition of public education advocates has formed to oppose Amendment 2 on the November ballot, which would allow Kentucky public school funds to be used for private schools.

The group Protect Our Schools Kentucky is working to defeat the measure, known as the voucher amendment, which would allow the state to fund Education Savings Accounts for families to pay their children’s tuition at private or charter schools.

Jody Maggard – chief financial officer with the Perry County Public Schools district – warned at a news conference that if the measure passes, private schools might not be held to the same educational standards.

“Cleverly crafted promises are made about what vouchers can provide,” said Maggard. “Then, as the cost of vouchers balloon, more public funds begin to funnel away from our public schools – to go instead to unaccountable private school systems.”

District Superintendent Kent Campbell said if it’s approved, the state will end up providing what amounts to “blank checks” to private schools – using money that should go to public education.

Republicans in the Kentucky General Assembly approved placing the amendment on the November ballot in a party-line vote.

Parents and students also spoke at the news conference, expressing concerns over the amendment’s impact on the quality of education in public schools.

Katie Combs, whose three children attend Perry County schools, said she thinks it would make the current teacher shortage that much worse.

“The teacher shortage is real,” said Combs. “Here in Perry County, but also across the Commonwealth, it is difficult to attract and retain teachers as it is. And if vouchers begin to divert money from public schools to go to private schools, our budgets are going to get even tighter and cuts are going to have to be made.”

Proponents of the voucher plan say it provides more choices for families in educating their children.

According to Ballotpedia, ESA programs have been fully approved in six states – Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Utah and West Virginia.