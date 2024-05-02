Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame announces 47th class of inductees: Bridgewater, Delk, Combs, Pickerill

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Four individuals with strong Kentucky connections, who have made outstanding contributions to sports within the state and beyond, have been selected for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) Class of 2024.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Louisville Sports Commission, the owners and operators of the KSHOF.

Members of the 47th KSHOF class are:

• Teddy Bridgewater, a dominant quarterback at the University of Louisville and first-round draft pick who played nine seasons in the NFL.

• Tony Delk, an All-American and NCAA Final Four MVP at the University of Kentucky who went on to a 10-year career in the NBA.

• Oscar Combs, who started covering University of Kentucky athletics at the Hazard Herald in 1965 and became an innovator in the coverage of major college athletics.

• Roy Pickerill, who has been associated with the sports information office at Kentucky Wesleyan College for 53 years and was inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame in 1999.

“The KSHOF Class of 2024 recognizes four outstanding individuals who represent a broad spectrum of sports and occupations – individuals who had a major impact on sports in the Commonwealth and on the national stage,” said Louisville Sports Commission President and CEO Greg Fante. “This year’s inductees have worked diligently to make a difference in their specific areas. And we are thrilled to honor them and their accomplishments in Freedom Hall, the KSHOF’s official enshrinement gallery.”

A selection committee comprised of 16 sports media professionals from throughout the state chose this year’s class, along with the Bygone Era Selection Team. All votes by the KSHOF Selection Committee were independently tabulated by regional accounting firm Dean Dorton, one of Kentucky’s largest accounting and advisory firms, with offices in Louisville, Lexington and Raleigh, N. C.

The KSHOF was founded in 1963 to recognize athletes and sports figures who are Kentucky natives as well as individuals who participated in their respective sport or made a significant impact in their sports-related field in Kentucky. The Louisville Sports Commission, a Kentucky-based non-profit whose mission is to attract, create, host and operate sporting events and activities that enhance the quality of life of the state, has owned and operated the KSHOF since 2018.

The 2024 KSHOF class members and their families will be honored in September 2024 at Freedom Hall in Louisville.