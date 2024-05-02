Koby Brea ‘Playing for something bigger than myself,’ as UK dream comes true

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky coach Mark Pope added a shooting guard to his roster on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kentucky coach signed Dayton transfer and Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year Koby Brea, one of the top three-point shooting guards in the nation last year. Brea made 49 percent of his shots from long range last season and connected on an average of three 3-pointers per game for the Flyers.

Pope said, “by the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade.” Brea made nine treys in two NCAA Tournament games last year and is a two-time A-10 Sixth Man of the Year.

“He’s the best returning shooter in college basketball next year. Koby is a dangerous, dangerous man who is a great human with an incredible family. He will be key in allowing us to play the style of basketball that we love the most. Koby and this group are going to take Big Blue Nation on an incredible ride.”

Brea is ready for the ride and considers it a dream to play for the Wildcats.

“Growing up, I was told I was dreaming too big whenever I’d say my dream was to play for the University of Kentucky,” Brea told ESPN. “I feel like God does everything for a reason, and He has put me in a position where I’m able to play for my dream school in my last year of college, while playing for something bigger than myself.”

Brea was a coveted transfer in the portal and picked Kentucky over Duke, North Carolina, UConn and Kansas.

“In this process, everything moves so quickly,” Brea said. “It was important for me to take my time and prioritize what I needed to take this next step in my career. I feel fortunate to have had these incredible schools recruit me to be a part of their program. And I am proud to commit to my dream school and become a Kentucky Wildcat.”

Pope’s style of play, Brea said “complements my strengths as a basketball player” and added that Pope has “proven to be one of the best when it comes to utilizing the 3-pointer. There’s nobody in college basketball who can shoot off the catch, off the bounce and off the move all together the way I do.”

Brea declared for the NBA Draft, but opted to return to college for another season and wants to make an impact in Pope’s first season with the Wildcats.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to accomplishing is helping Coach Pope and the University of Kentucky hang another banner,” Brea said. “Switching that 8 with a 9 (national titles)! I’m also looking forward to picking Coach Pope’s brain, expanding my game and being pushed to become the best version of myself every day.”

Also on Wednesday, West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa committed to Pope and the Wildcats. Kriisa also played at Arizona and West Virginia. He shot 42 percent from long range last season and is known as a steady scorer from behind the arc.

Kriisa averaged 11 points and 4.7 assists per game for the Mountaineers last season.