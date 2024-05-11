KODA, LifeCenter announce rebranding, joint entity to be known as Network for Hope following merger

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) and LifeCenter Organ Donor Network (LifeCenter) have announced the re-branding as a result of their upcoming merger.

The combined entity will be known as Network for Hope (NFH). The union marks a milestone in the field of organ donation, pooling together the resources, expertise, and dedication of the two organizations to amplify their impact and save more lives.

The merger stems from a shared vision of enhancing organ donation advocacy and support services throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia. By combining forces, Network for Hope aims to be better positioned to serve more donors, their families, and transplant recipients with compassion, efficiency, and innovation.

“With the unveiling of Network for Hope, we are embracing a strategic move that fully embodies our collaborative efforts to enhance the reach and effectiveness of organ and tissue donation,” said Barry Massa, executive director of LifeCenter.

“The new brand represents a strategic alignment of values, missions, and resources to expand the mission in our local communities,” said Julie Bergin, president and CEO of KODA. “Both KODA and LifeCenter have long-standing legacies of excellence in organ donation advocacy and procurement. This merger will leverage our collective strengths to expand access to life-saving transplants, increase donor registrations, and foster a culture of donation awareness and support.”

Network for Hope will continue to prioritize empowering communities to make educated decisions about donation, and providing support to those touched by the gift of organ donation.

Benefits of the merger:

• Integrated and enhanced resources: NFH’s combined operations will improve efficiency and increase the number of donated organs and tissues available for transplantation. • Expanded reach: Serving nearly seven million people across 136 counties in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia, NFH will be able to utilize best practices to impact an even larger community. • Increased access: With connections to 164 hospitals and six transplant centers, NFH will facilitate organ, eye, and tissue donations more efficiently.

Network for Hope intends to begin operations under its new brand in October 2024 when the merger is expected to be completed.

Network for Hope