KY SOS Michael Adams chosen for 2024 Profiles in Courage Award for defense of election integrity

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation has announced Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has been chosed as its 2024 Profile in Courage Award winner.

The award, which recognizes public servants who have risked their careers by putting the public interest ahead of their own political standing, acknowledges Adams’ defense of free and fair elections in challenging times, and his work to expand voting rights despite party opposition and political and personal threats.

Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg will present the award on June 9 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts.

“As our nation heads to the polls this November to choose the next President of the United States, courageous Secretaries of State like Michael Adams are on the front lines protecting access to the ballot and ensuring that our nation remains a beacon of democracy,” said Caroline Kennedy, honorary president of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

“President Kennedy’s admonition to put country before self still resonates today, and rings true now more than ever,” said Adams. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of election officials and poll workers across America who, inspired by his call, sacrifice to keep the American experiment in self-government alive.”

Past winners of the Profile in Courage Award include former U.S. Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama, Secretary-General of the United Nations Kofi Annan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and U.S. Senator John McCain.

Secretary of State’s Office