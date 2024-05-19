KY’s ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign begins Monday, continues through Memorial Day Weekend, June 2

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run between May 20 and June 2, which includes during with the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining law enforcement around the state and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the annual federally funded high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort.

“Seat belts save lives,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I urge all Kentuckians to take every possible safety measure to safeguard our families and loved ones while on the road, including buckling up and ensuring that children in the backseat are properly secured too.”

According to the KOHS, of the 813 highway deaths last year in Kentucky, 550 were occupants of motor vehicles. Of the 550, just over half (280), were either not wearing a seat belt or were not properly restrained in a car seat or booster seat. Eight of the 550 deaths were children ages 9 and younger. One of the eight was improperly restrained.

“Buckling your seat belt should be a reflex anytime drivers or passengers enter a vehicle,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Regardless of the vehicle type, the time of day or the journey’s length, consistently wearing your seat belt is the most effective measure for ensuring safety – every trip, every time.”

According to NHTSA, despite the low traffic volume, fatal crashes are three times higher nationwide at nighttime versus daytime. Of the 550 occupants killed in motor vehicle crashes, 211 occurred at night. Of those, 124 were unrestrained.

Over 110 law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky have participated in the KOHS Click It or Ticket “Local Heroes” initiative to reinforce this message. Localized public service announcements (PSAs) feature officers, deputies and Troopers in counties with low seat belt usage rates and/or a high number of unrestrained motorist-involved crashes. The PSAs will air during the Click It or Ticket campaign beginning Memorial Day weekend.

In areas without a county-specific PSA, statewide versions will air featuring various law enforcement agencies throughout the state.