Legislative Ethics Commission reports KY lobbying hits record $12.4 million in first four months of 2024

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky lobbying spending for the first four months of 2024 hit a record of $12,421,079, beating the previous mark set last year for that period by $1 million, according to data released by the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission on Wednesday.

There were 909 businesses and organizations registered to lobby in Kentucky, spending $12.056 million. 707 legislative agents were paid $10.8 million in compensation, which was most of the employers’ spending. Lobbyists also reported $365,218 in expenses, to reach the $12.4 million total.

The top five organizations in total spending during the four month period were: KY Chamber of Commerce ($201,292); American Civil Liberties Union of KY (ACLU) ($150,726); KY Assn. of Electric Cooperatives, Inc. ($129,417); LG&E and KU Energy LLC ($123,428); and KY League of Cities, Inc. ($109,113).

Rounding out the top 10 were: KY Hospital Association ($105,491); Greater Louisville, Inc. ($104,900); Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn. (PCMA) ($102,694); Duke Energy ($100,577); and Altria Client Services LLC ($99,920).

Registered lobbying employers with the top 5 highest total amounts spent on legislative receptions, meals and events were: Kentucky State Police Professional Association ($9,355); Revolutionary Racing ($8,198); National Utility Contractor Association of KY ($8,170); Opticians Association of KY ($8,145); and tied for 5th were the KY Oil & Gas Association and KY Coal Association ($6,400 each).

During March and April 2024, several lobbying organizations held receptions, meals, and events to which lawmakers and staff were invited.

The top 5 were:

• $8,170 by National Utility Contractor Association of KY, for a March 12 breakfast for legislators and staff in the Capitol Annex. • $8,145 by Opticians Association of KY, for a March 7 lunch for legislators and staff in the Capitol Annex. • $7,648 by Revolutionary Racing, for a March 4th reception at Vallozzi’s in Versailles, KY, for members of the Mountain Caucus, Interim Joint Committee on Licensing and Occupations, and Legislative Research Commission. • $5,454 by Teach for America Appalachia, for a March 6 breakfast for legislators and staff in the Capitol Annex. • $4,569 by KY Travel Industry Association, for a March 6 luncheon for legislators in the Capitol Annex.

The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission was established in 1993 during a special session of the General Assembly 1993 due to the federal Operation Boptrot corruption probe. The Commission is charged with enforcing the Code of Ethics, which regulates conduct by legislators, lobbyists and the employers of lobbyists.